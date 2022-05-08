Chelsea Softball Takes Pair from Rival Dexter

The Chelsea and Dexter rivalry continued on the diamond Wednesday, May 4 when the Bulldogs took a pair of games from the Dreadnaughts.

The opener was a pitcher’s duel that the Bulldogs took in a barnburner 3-2.

Dexter took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Paige Sayler went deep to left with a two-run shot for the Dreadnaughts.

Paige Sayler crushes a two-run homerun against Chelsea. Photo by Mike Williamson

The Bulldogs got one back in the second when Andi Evers doubled to lead off the inning and scored on a bunt single by Emilee Underwood.

It would remain that way until the fifth when Mya Purdy crushed one out to center to tie the game at 2-2. Bekah Zachrich walked and advanced to second on a groundout. She moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a passed ball to give the Bulldogs a 3-2 lead and that is all they would need.

Dexter would not threaten again as Underwood struck out 10 and allowed just three hits for Chelsea.

Purdy and Underwood each had a pair of hits and one RBI, while Zachrich had two hits and a run scored.

Sayler struck out four for the Dreadnaughts and had two hits and two RBI to lead the Dreads offense. Audrey Gauthier added a single for Dexter.

Andi Evers went 4-4 with a home run and five RBI in the second game. Photo by Mike Williamson

Chelsea wasted no time in the second game with Evers crushing a three-run homer and the Bulldogs scoring five times in the first.

Dexter got on back in the bottom of the first with an RBI single by Anika Busdeker to make it 5-1.

The Bulldogs would blow the game open in the third with RBI doubles by Evers and Purdy and a two-run triple by Maggie Olaveson to make it 9-1 as they cruised to the 12-2 win.

Evers, who was celebrating her birthday, had a huge game by going 4-4 with a home run and five RBI.

Olaveson finished with three hits and three RBI, while Zachrich and Purdy had two hits and an RBI each. Jenna Ouellette had a triple and RBI, Kaylee Partyka a hit and RBI, Zoey Monica two hits and a run scored, and Megan McCalla two hits and four runs scored.

McCalla earned the win on the rubber by striking out three and allowing one hit.

Busdeker had the only hit for the Dreads with Maddie Ohlman picking up an RBI for Dexter.

Chelsea improved to 16-2 overall on the season, while Dexter fell to 7-8 on the year.

Photos by Mike Williamson