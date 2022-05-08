Chelsea Water Polo Teams Sweep on Senior Night

The Chelsea boys’ and girls’ water polo teams sent their seniors out with a bang as both teams picked up big wins on Senior Night Tuesday, May 3.

The boys opened things off with a 21-4 pasting of Portage.

Jared Atkinson scored three first-period goals as the Bulldogs jumped out to a 5-2 lead.

Parker Olk scored four second-period goals to help the Bulldogs outscore the Muskies 7-1 in the second and take a commanding 12-3 lead at the half. Joel Burke added two goals in the second for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea continued to pour it on in the third with Misha McElrath scoring three and Atkinson two to push the lead to 19-4 after three and Chelsea cruised in the fourth.

Jared Atkinson scored six goals against Portage. Photo by Dawn McCann

Atkinson finished with a team-high six goals and one assist. Olk added five goals and one assist, and McElrath four goals and two assists. Burke added four goals, Owen Critchfield a goal and two assists, Peter Fredrenberg and Josh Hice one goal each, and Josh Levine a goal and assist. Brennan Bagbey picked up two assists and Fredrenberg made seven saves in net for the Bulldogs.

Between games, the Bulldogs honored seven seniors from the boys’ and girls’ teams with a going out ceremony. The seniors went out with a bang as all seven scored at least one goal on the night.

The girls wasted no time after the celebration as they rolled over Portage 17-2.

The Bulldogs outscored Portage 8-0 in the first period behind two goals each from Jess Neff, Isabell Treglia, Keygan Monahan, and Bella Turner.

Chelsea Paddock, Turner, and Monahan scored second-period goals as the Bulldogs lead grew to 11-1 at the half.

Three more goals in the third for Chelsea pushed the lead to 14-2 and they cruised in the fourth for the win.

Bella Turner scored one of her five goals against Portage. Photo by Dawn McCann

Turner led the team with five goals and four assists. Monahan finished with three goals and two assists and Neff a pair of goals and two assists. Martina Tomas-Roldan netted two goals, Kiera Crawley and Paddock a goal and assist each, and Treglia two goals. Sydney Barston stopped seven of nine shots in net for the Bulldogs.

The girls dropped a tough 14-12 decision to Mason Wednesday night.

Neff had a big night with four goals and five assists, while Turner added four goals and an assist. Emma Zachrich scored twice, Paddock and Monahan once each. Fiona Stoker and Crowley picked up two assists each, while Gabriella Burgess had one assist.

Photos by Dawn McCann