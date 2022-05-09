DNR pledges 50 million trees by 2030

From MDNR

When is the best time to plant a tree?

There’s an old proverb that says the answer is “20 years ago,” and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the second-best time is right now!

The DNR is encouraging people to grab a shovel and a tree and join in planting 50 million trees by 2030 as part of the 1T.org Trillion Trees campaign. Whether you have a family forest plot handed down through generations or a small city lot, a new tree (or trees!) can make a big difference to your quality of life.

“Trees provide cooling shade in towns and cities,” said Kevin Sayers, Urban and Community Forest program lead for the DNR’s Forest Resources Division. “Trees in any setting help provide clean air and water, prevent erosion and provide homes for wildlife.”

The Mi Trees campaign is part of a global effort to plant more trees to help communities adapt to the world’s changing climate. Michiganders do love the state’s forests, which cover 20 million acres, about half of the state’s entire area. Nearly 4 million acres of that total is state forest managed by the DNR.

In a 2016 survey conducted by the Forest Resources Division, more than nine out of 10 people agreed that forests are part of Michigan’s unique public heritage. Survey respondents also said they want to make sure that Michigan takes good care of its forests so they will be abundant, healthy and green far into the future.

That’s where you can lend a hand.