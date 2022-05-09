Fundraiser to Benefit Local Medical-Specialty Camp

North Star Reach, the local medical specialty camp for children with serious illnesses and their families, is hosting its annual signature fundraiser, Under the North Star, at its 105-acre campus overlooking Patterson Lake in Pinckney on Saturday, May 21.

The special evening features a live auction, dinner from a renowned chef, music in a beautiful outdoor amphitheater by the popular Detroit band FiftyAmpFuse, and amazing camper stories. Guests can enjoy unique camp-style experiences, including pontoon boat rides (with opportunities to fish), the chance to build a custom charcuterie board, create craft cocktails, and participate in yoga under the stars.

The Observatory: The state-of-the-art health center features a dispensary to accommodate storage of hundreds of medications, exam rooms, and treatment areas, where campers can receive the care they need from doctors and nurses available 24 hours a day, all without ever leaving camp.

Guests will also be invited to take a short “Mission Walk” to see and hear how North Star Reach has transformed lives by empowering campers with confidence, skills, and lasting connections. The walk will include a tour through the camp’s award-winning accessible treehouse and state-of-the-art health center. During summer camp sessions, “The Observatory” is staffed 24/7 by experienced medical professionals from leading pediatric hospitals, including Beaumont Children’s Hospital, Henry Ford Health System, and Michigan Medicine’s C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital. These doctors and nurses provide campers living with chronic and life-threatening illness the care they need, all without ever leaving camp.

The evening is aimed at raising awareness and support for North Star Reach’s no-cost, year-round programs, including summer overnight camps, family weekends, hospital outreach, care conferences, virtual camper meetups, and caregiver support groups.

Treehouse: North Star Reach’s fully accessible treehouse, a place where every child can thrive, was built by “The Treehouse Guys” of the DIY Network and features an expansive 1,800-foot deck.

Since opening in 2016, North Star Reach has provided more than 4,000 life-changing experiences for children with complex medical needs and their family members from across Michigan, the Chicago area, and surrounding Great Lakes states.

With a livestream experience available, guests can connect to the evening program (8-9 pm, EST) and participate in the live auction from anywhere. Among the featured auction items is a five-game luxury suite package for NFL, NBA, NHL, University of Michigan Football and University of Michigan Men’s Basketball games.

As the only nonprofit of its kind in Michigan, North Star Reach relies solely on generous donors to ensure its ability to continue providing in-person and remote experiences for campers and their families. The evening will celebrate the extraordinary community of supporters making a positive impact in the lives of hundreds of children and families.

Event: Under the North Star

Location: 1200 University Camp Drive, Pinckney, MI 48169

Date: May 21, 2022 (5 pm until 10 pm, EST)

Tickets: $100

To purchase tickets, visit: https://www.northstarreach.org/uns2022/

To register for the free livestream visit:

https://campathome.northstarreach.org/under-the-north-star/

Make your own custom charcuterie board: Guests attending North Star Reach’s signature fundraiser on May 21 will get the chance to enjoy camp-style experiences, from pontoon boat rides to building one of these beautiful charcuterie boards to take home.

About North Star Reach

Located on 105 scenic acres of rolling hills and waterfront in Pickney, Michigan, North Star Reach is a medical specialty camp that serves kids with chronic and life-threatening health challenges and their family members, all at no charge to them. The state-of-the-art health center is staffed by medical professionals from leading hospitals and medical centers throughout the Great Lakes region. North Star Reach is also a member of the prestigious Serious Fun Children’s Network (SFCN). Founded by legendary actor and philanthropist Paul Newman in 1988, SFCN is now a global network of 30 camps and programs for children with special medical needs. As a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization, North Star Reach is independently managed and funded and entirely dependent on private donations to serve every camper free of charge. Learn more at our main website, and on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn.