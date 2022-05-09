5-09-2022 4:45pm
WCSO Opens New Online Reporting Portal
From WCSO
The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office has recently implemented a new, online, police reporting portal. Citizens can now file certain types of police reports online without needing contact with a Deputy or coming to a station.
The following types of incidents may be filed online:
- Harassing phone calls/ No Known Suspects
- Identity Theft/ No Known Suspects
- Lost property
- Larceny/Theft/ No Known Suspects
- Damaged Property/Vandalism
- Accidental/Non-Intentional Property Damage
Any and all incidents can still be reported by calling 911, Washtenaw Metro Dispatches non-emergency dispatch number (734) 994-2911 or at any of our Community Police Stations.
The on-line reporting portal can be accessed through the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office website.