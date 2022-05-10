CPD Weekly Report 05-10-22

Incident #: 22-1431

Location: 400 block S. East St.

Date: May 2, 2022

Time: 2:22 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers responded to the 400 block of S. East Street for a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with the involved parties. Officers separated the subjects and spoke with them about what had transpired. It was reported that the complainant/victim was sleeping when he was awoken by the suspect and a verbal altercation ensued. The victim told the officer that during the argument the suspect a 37-year-old Tecumseh woman pushed him in the chest and then proceeded to punch him in the mouth.

The victim told the officer that after he had been assaulted, he called the police. After obtaining statements from the involved parties the suspect was placed under arrest for domestic assault and transported to the Chelsea Police Department for processing and then transported to the Washtenaw County Jail where they would be held pending review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

*****

Incident #: 22-1470

Location: 200 block of E. Middle St.

Date: May 6, 2022

Time: 12:25 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers responded to the 500 block of N. Main St. to speak with the complainant regarding some counterfeit currency that was received. The complainant stated that they had delivered a food order to the 200 block of E. Middle St earlier in the evening and when they returned back to their place of employment, they discovered that the money received for the order was counterfeit. The complainant stated that they got a good look at the person who had handed them the money and could identify them if asked to do so. The case remains open pending review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for potential criminal charges stemming from the passing of the counterfeit currency