MI State Legislators’ Vote Report

From MichiganVotes.org

How your Representatives and Senators in Lansing recently voted. Contact information is included at the end.

MichiganVotes Weekly Report: May 6, 2022

Senate Bill 884: Ban use of non-US made voting machines in Michigan Passed 22 to 12 in the Senate on May 4, 2022

To prohibit the use in Michigan of electronic voting systems produced or provided by an entity that is listed as a national security risk on the Federal Communications Commission website.

Yes: Theis (R)

No: Hertel (D), Irwin (D)

Senate Bill 166: Let pharmacists fill more out-of-state prescriptions Passed 103 to 0 in the House on May 4, 2022

To establish that a pharmacist who receives a prescription from an advanced practice registered nurse prescriber or physician's assistant prescriber in another state or Canada may dispense the drug or device without determining whether the prescriber has the correct licenses. Under current law, Michigan pharmacists may fill such prescriptions written by out-of-state doctors, dentists and veterinarians.

Yes: Bollin (R), Brabec (D), Hope (D), Lasinski (D), Rabhi (D)

House Bill 4375: Authorize more “double dipping” by pensioned ex-teachers Passed 102 to 1 in the House on May 4, 2022

To permit public school teachers and other staff who retire and begin collecting a pension to return to work in a school district and claim both a paycheck and a pension check if at least 12 months have passed since the "retirement." Under current law, with some exceptions for hard-to-fill positions, retirees who "double dip" get reduced benefits. The bill would also repeal a requirement that a school district must pay the unfunded pension benefit liability contributions associated with employing a retired teacher. Also, it would extend for 10 years a 2021 sunset on allowing retirees to fill certain high-demand positions and collect both a paycheck and full pension check.

Yes: Bollin (R), Brabec (D), Hope (D), Lasinski (D)

No: Rabhi (D)

House Bill 4077: Restrict regulations on unattended self-service gas stations Passed 60 to 43 in the House on May 5, 2022

To prohibit state regulators from requiring unattended self-service gas stations to install measures to prevent public access, including locked dispensers, security fencing or other measures. The bill would instead require daily inspections by an owner or operator, emergency shut-off switches, surveillance cameras, fire extinguishers and more.

Yes: Bollin (R)

No: Brabec (D), Hope (D), Lasinski (D), Rabhi (D)

About: Michigan Votes is a free public service of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit research and educational institution. Its purpose is to inform citizens, community leaders, business people, media, and public officials about legislation that affects their families, schools, jobs and communities. The site empowers citizens to take a more active part in the democratic process, and hold their elected representatives accountable.

State Representatives

Donna Lasinski (D) District 52 (Dexter, Chelsea, Saline, Scio, Manchester) 517 373 0828 donnalasinski@house.mi.gov

Yousef Rabhi (D) District 53 (Ann Arbor) 517 373 2577 yousefrabhi@house.mi.gov

Felicia Brabec (D) District 55 (Pittsfield, York, Barton Hills) 517 373 1792 FeliciaBrabec@house.mi.gov

Kara Hope (D) District 67 (Stockbridge) 517 373 0587 KaraHope@house.mi.gov

Ann Bollin (R) District 42 (Pinckney, Hamburg) 517 373 1784 AnnBollin@house.mi.gov

State Senators

Lana Theis (R) District 22 (Chelsea, Dexter, Manchester, Hamburg) 517 373 2420 SenLTheis@senate.michigan.gov

Jeff Irwin (D) District 18 (Ann Arbor, Saline, Pittsfield, York) 517 373 2406 senjirwin@senate.michigan.gov

Curtis Hertel Jr. (D) District 23 (Stockbridge) 517 373 1734 senchertel@senate.michigan.gov

