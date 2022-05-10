Chelsea Hospital Recognized with an ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

Recognized nationally for its patient safety and quality, Chelsea Hospital received an “A” grade on its 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade spring scorecard. Announced today, this national distinction recognizes achievement in protecting patients from preventable harm and error within the hospital setting. Chelsea Hospital has received an A grade every year since 2015.

"Our medical teams are committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care in the safest healing environment possible,” said Ben Miles, president of Chelsea Hospital. “Safety is not only a core value of Chelsea Hospital, it is a guiding principle in how we deliver care. I couldn’t be prouder of our team and commend each and every colleague for having earned this recognition.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

Two other Trinity Health Michigan hospitals also received “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades for spring 2022. They include Trinity Health St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and Trinity Health Saint Mary’s, Grand Rapids. Chelsea Hospital’s joint venture partner, University of Michigan Health, also received an “A” grade.

To see Chelsea Hospital’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, please visit www.HospitalSafetyGrade.org.

###

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward for patient safety. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey, collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

About Chelsea Hospital

Chelsea Hospital is a not-for-profit joint venture hospital, whose partners are Trinity Health Michigan, a member of national Catholic health care system Trinity Health based in Livonia, Mich., and University of Michigan Health, the academic medical center of the University of Michigan. Founded in 1970, Chelsea Hospital is nationally recognized for both quality of care and patient satisfaction by national ranking organization Press Ganey, and is accredited by the Joint Commission. Chelsea Hospital employs more than 1,200 individuals with a medical staff of approximately 800 physicians. Key services include robust medical and surgical service lines, eight operating rooms, a 24-hour emergency department and senior emergency room, a state-of-the-art cancer center, a physical medicine and rehabilitation department, and behavioral health services.

For additional information about Chelsea Hospital, please visit www.stjoeschelsea.org.