Chelsea Selects Consulting Firm for Police Chief Search

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Chelsea Police Chief Ed Toth is retiring on August 15, 2022. At its May 2 meeting, the City Council selected the Michigan Municipal League (MML) to lead the City in its search for a new police chief.

In early April, Chelsea posted a request for proposals from firms interested in consulting the search. The submissions were narrowed down to four firms for the Council’s consideration.

Michigan Municipal League for a $17,000 base fee. Amy Cell, LLC for a fee not to exceed $18,500. GovHR for a $23,500 base fee. Baker Tilly for a $26,500 all-inclusive fee.

Clerk Laura Kaiser noted that MML and GovHR have experience performing a police chief search in Michigan. Ms. Kaiser also mentioned that the City works extensively with MML and is familiar with its methods.

The Council selected MML by a unanimous vote.

In its proposal, MML described the job search phases involved:

Profile Phase: Chelsea works with MML to develop the candidate profile and review the compensation package.

Advertisement Phase: The position is strategically posted to attract candidates.

Screening Phase: Analysis of the applicants to produce a shortlist of candidates for the City’s consideration.

Interview Phase: Guiding the City through the interview process.

Final Phase: Extension of a conditional job offer, contract negotiation, and background check.

MML proposed a 16-week timeline to fill the police chief position, which, if successful, would mean the new chief would begin in early September.

The complete MML proposal can be found in the May 2, 2022, City Council packet.