Chelsea Softball Makes Quick Work of Ypsilanti

The Chelse softball team moved to 11-0 in the SEC White after a pair of three-inning mercies over Ypsilanti Monday.

The Bulldogs rolled over the Grizzlies 15-0, 15-0 to improve to 18-2 overall on the season.

A big 12 run first inning in the opener gave the Bulldogs the early lead and they never looked back.

Mya Purdy smacked a pair of home runs, including a grand slam and finished with six RBI to lead the Bulldogs.

Maggie Olaveson had two hits and three RBI, and Jenna Ouellette two hits and two RBI. Bekah Zachrich added a home run for Chelsea. Emilee Underwood tossed a three-inning complete game, striking out all nine batters she faced.

Like the first game the Bulldogs blew the game open early with big first inning. This time they scored 11 in the first and cruised from there.

Andi Evers went 3-3 with three RBI and Zoey Monica added two hits and three RBI. Ouellette and McCalla both had two hits and two RBI, Underwood a hit and RBI, Olaveson and Anna Reisner a hit and run scored.

McCalla tossed a three-inning perfect game by striking out seven of the nine batters she faced.