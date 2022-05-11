Bulldogs Fall to Pinckney in SEC White Showdown

The Chelsea girls' soccer team hosted Pinckney in a SEC White battle between the top two teams in the conference Tuesday night, but it was the Pirates that came away with the 2-1 win and move into first place but themselves.

The teams entered the game tied for the top spot with 4-0-2 league records, but the Pirates started quick with a pair of first half goals for a 2-0 lead at the half.

Sophie Mitchell scored 10 minutes into the second half for the Bulldogs to cut the lead to 2-1.

Chelsea had several good chances the rest of the way but could not find the equalizer as Pinckney held on to the win and first place in the White.

The Bulldogs fell to 6-3-3 overall. They travel to Adrian Thursday for a White match-up with the Maples.

Photos by Dawn McCann



