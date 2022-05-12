5-12-2022 11:43am
Weekly Road Work May 16-22
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 5 - June 3
|Ann Arbor
|Local curbed roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - street sweeping
|Week of May 16
|Augusta
|Unpaved primary roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 9 - June 17
|Augusta
|Whittaker Rd between Arkona Rd and Willow Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of May 16
|Augusta
|Local curbed roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - street sweeping
|Week of May 16
|Augusta, York, Saline
|Various locations throughout the townships
|Intermittent lane closure for forestry
|Feb. 21 - May 20 (extended)
|Dexter
|Unpaved primary roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 9 - June 10
|Freedom
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 9 - 18
|Lima
|Dancer Rd between Easton Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd
|Daytime road closure
|May 9 - 20
|Lodi, Scio
|Scio Church Rd between Parker Rd and Zeeb Rd
|Road closure
|April 25 - mid May
|Lyndon
|Unpaved primary roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 9 - June 10
|Manchester
|Austin Rd between county line and Village of Manchester
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of May 16
|Manchester
|Sharon Hollow Rd between Herman Rd and Austin Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of May 16
|Manchester
|Buss Rd between county line and Lamb Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of May 16
|Northfield
|Rushton Rd between 6 Mile Rd and 8 Mile Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 5 - 20
|Northfield
|6 Mile Rd between Sutton Rd and Rushton Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 5 - 20
|Northfield
|Sutton Rd between N Territorial Rd and 6 Mile Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 5 - 20
|Pittsfield
|Local curbed roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - street sweeping
|Week of May 16
|Pittsfield, York
|Intersection of Bemis Rd and Carpenter Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|April 12 - May 17
|Pittsfield, York
|Bemis Rd between Platt Rd and Carpenter Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of May 16
|Pittsfield, Ypsilanti
|Munger Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Daytime road closure
|May 12 - 26 (delayed start)
|Pittsfield, Ypsilanti
|Various locations throughout the townships
|Intermittent lane closure for forestry
|May 9 - 20
|Salem
|Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N Territorial Rd
|Shoulder work
|March 1 - May 20 (extended)
|Salem
|8 Mile Rd between Tower Rd and Chubb Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 2 - 20
|Salem
|Currie Rd between 7 Mile Rd and 8 Mile Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 2 - 20
|Salem, Lyon
|Intersection of 8 Mile Rd and Currie Rd
|Intersection closure
|April 18 - late June
|Saline
|Unpaved primary roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 9 - June 17
|Saline
|Jordan Rd between Braun Rd and Oak Park Dr
|Daytime road closure
|Week of May 16
|Scio
|Intersection of Liberty Rd and Zeeb Rd
|Shoulder work
|Mid Feb - end of May
|Scio
|Liberty Rd between Stags Leap and Honey Run
|Daytime road closure
|Week of May 16
|Scio
|Jackson Rd between Baker Rd and Wagner Rd
|Rolling operation - storm sewer maintenance
|Week of May 16
|Scio
|Zeeb Rd between Jackson Rd and Pratt Rd
|Rolling operation - storm sewer maintenance
|Week of May 16
|Scio
|Local curbed roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - street sweeping
|Week of May 16
|Superior
|Local curbed roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - street sweeping
|Week of May 16
|Sylvan
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 9 - June 10
|Webster
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 9 - 19
|York
|Platt Rd between the City of Milan and Willow Rd
|Road closure
|April 18 - May 27
|York
|Moon Rd between Saline-Milan Rd and Willis Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 9 - 20
|York
|Unpaved primary roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 9 - June 17
|York
|Judd Rd between Saline-Milan Rd and Moon Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of May 16
|York
|Platt Rd between Judd Rd and Willis Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of May 16
|York
|Willis Rd between City of Saline and Platt Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of May 16
|York
|Local curbed roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - street sweeping
|Week of May 16
|Ypsilanti
|S Grove Rd between Harry St and Lakeview Ave
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Foley Ave between Harris Rd and Andrea Ave
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|US-12 & M-17 improvements
|Intermittent lane and shoulder closures
|April 27 - May 27
|Ypsilanti
|Harris Rd between Share Ave and Grove Rd
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Local curbed roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - street sweeping
|Week of May 16