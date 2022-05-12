Weekly Road Work May 16-22

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline

Ann Arbor Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 5 - June 3

Ann Arbor Local curbed roads throughout the township Rolling operation - street sweeping Week of May 16

Augusta Unpaved primary roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 9 - June 17

Augusta Whittaker Rd between Arkona Rd and Willow Rd Daytime road closure Week of May 16

Augusta Local curbed roads throughout the township Rolling operation - street sweeping Week of May 16

Augusta, York, Saline Various locations throughout the townships Intermittent lane closure for forestry Feb. 21 - May 20 (extended)

Dexter Unpaved primary roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 9 - June 10

Freedom Unpaved local roads throughout the township Intermittent lane closure May 9 - 18

Lima Dancer Rd between Easton Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd Daytime road closure May 9 - 20

Lodi, Scio Scio Church Rd between Parker Rd and Zeeb Rd Road closure April 25 - mid May

Lyndon Unpaved primary roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 9 - June 10

Manchester Austin Rd between county line and Village of Manchester Intermittent lane closure Week of May 16

Manchester Sharon Hollow Rd between Herman Rd and Austin Rd Daytime road closure Week of May 16

Manchester Buss Rd between county line and Lamb Rd Daytime road closure Week of May 16

Northfield Rushton Rd between 6 Mile Rd and 8 Mile Rd Intermittent lane closure May 5 - 20

Northfield 6 Mile Rd between Sutton Rd and Rushton Rd Intermittent lane closure May 5 - 20

Northfield Sutton Rd between N Territorial Rd and 6 Mile Rd Intermittent lane closure May 5 - 20

Pittsfield Local curbed roads throughout the township Rolling operation - street sweeping Week of May 16

Pittsfield, York Intersection of Bemis Rd and Carpenter Rd Intermittent lane closure April 12 - May 17

Pittsfield, York Bemis Rd between Platt Rd and Carpenter Rd Daytime road closure Week of May 16

Pittsfield, Ypsilanti Munger Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Daytime road closure May 12 - 26 (delayed start)

Pittsfield, Ypsilanti Various locations throughout the townships Intermittent lane closure for forestry May 9 - 20

Salem Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N Territorial Rd Shoulder work March 1 - May 20 (extended)

Salem 8 Mile Rd between Tower Rd and Chubb Rd Intermittent lane closure May 2 - 20

Salem Currie Rd between 7 Mile Rd and 8 Mile Rd Intermittent lane closure May 2 - 20

Salem, Lyon Intersection of 8 Mile Rd and Currie Rd Intersection closure April 18 - late June

Saline Unpaved primary roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 9 - June 17

Saline Jordan Rd between Braun Rd and Oak Park Dr Daytime road closure Week of May 16

Scio Intersection of Liberty Rd and Zeeb Rd Shoulder work Mid Feb - end of May

Scio Liberty Rd between Stags Leap and Honey Run Daytime road closure Week of May 16

Scio Jackson Rd between Baker Rd and Wagner Rd Rolling operation - storm sewer maintenance Week of May 16

Scio Zeeb Rd between Jackson Rd and Pratt Rd Rolling operation - storm sewer maintenance Week of May 16

Scio Local curbed roads throughout the township Rolling operation - street sweeping Week of May 16

Superior Local curbed roads throughout the township Rolling operation - street sweeping Week of May 16

Sylvan Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 9 - June 10

Webster Unpaved local roads throughout the township Intermittent lane closure May 9 - 19

York Platt Rd between the City of Milan and Willow Rd Road closure April 18 - May 27

York Moon Rd between Saline-Milan Rd and Willis Rd Intermittent lane closure May 9 - 20

York Unpaved primary roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 9 - June 17

York Judd Rd between Saline-Milan Rd and Moon Rd Daytime road closure Week of May 16

York Platt Rd between Judd Rd and Willis Rd Daytime road closure Week of May 16

York Willis Rd between City of Saline and Platt Rd Daytime road closure Week of May 16

York Local curbed roads throughout the township Rolling operation - street sweeping Week of May 16

Ypsilanti S Grove Rd between Harry St and Lakeview Ave Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.

Ypsilanti Foley Ave between Harris Rd and Andrea Ave Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.

Ypsilanti US-12 & M-17 improvements Intermittent lane and shoulder closures April 27 - May 27

Ypsilanti Harris Rd between Share Ave and Grove Rd Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.