Chelsea Reinstates Its Social District

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

At its May 9 meeting, the Chelsea City Council voted to reinstate the City’s social district.

The State of Michigan created social districts on July 1, 2020, as areas where carryout alcoholic beverages could be purchased and consumed outdoors in designated areas. The law was designed to soften the financial impact of COVID shut down restrictions placed upon restaurants and bars.

Technically, a social district is the perimeter designated by the local municipality within which customers may purchase alcoholic beverages from licensed vendors. These open-container beverages can then be carried to a specified common area for consumption. Social district beverages are sold in specially marked cups for identification.

Vendors within the social district boundaries that wish to participate must apply and be approved by the state. Interested parties in Chelsea include Ugly Dog, Zou Zou’s, Jet’s Pizza, and Grateful Crow.

The social district will go into effect as soon as the signage marking the boundaries is installed. Below is the City’s map showing the social district boundaries and consumption areas.