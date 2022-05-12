Chelsea Golfers Sweep SEC Quad

The Chelsea boys' golf team moved one step closer to claiming the SEC White title after sweeping a home quad at Inverness Golf Course Thursday.

The Bulldogs finished with a round of 153 to easily outdistance second place Dexter with 176. Adrian finished with 186 and Lincoln 203.

Freshman Brian Tillman fired an even par 36 to lead the Bulldogs. He eagled the 511-yard par five fifth hole to move to 1-under, but a bogey on the last hole dropped him to even.

Jace DeRosia shot a two-over 38 with Ryan Martin right behind with 39. William Wilhelm shot 40, Reed Murray 41, and Jack Murray 44.

The Bulldogs finished second at the Flint Powers Charger Invitational Monday.

Chelsea finished with a score of 328, ten strokes back of Powers with 318.

Reed Murray shot a two-over 74 to lead the Bulldogs.

Wilhelm shot 81, Jack Murray 86, Tillman 87, and Ethan Lyles 90.