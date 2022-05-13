SEC White Title Showdown with Tecumseh This Week for Chelsea Baseball

The SEC White title will be decided next week when Chelsea and Tecumseh meet for a three-game series between the top two teams in the conference.

Chelsea enters the series with a 10-2 conference record, while the Indians sit on top with a perfect 12-0 record. Tecumseh hosts the Bulldogs in a doubleheader Monday and should Chelsea sweep the Bulldogs will host the Indians in a winner take all showdown Wednesday.

The Bulldogs stayed in striking distance after easily taking a three-game series from Ypsilanti this week.

Chelsea took the opening doubleheader 13-0 and 20-0.

Lucas Dawson fired a one-hit shutout, striking out 10. He also helped his cause at the plate by picking up three hits and two RBI.

Matt Gietzen added two doubles and three RBI, while Mason Meads and Robbie Tyson had two hits and one RBI each. Carter Alexander chipped in with a hit and two RBI.

The Bulldogs used a huge 14 run fifth inning to end the second game.

Lucas Dunn tossed a one-hitter with nine K's.

Gabe Anstead led the offense with three hits and two RBI, while Conner Donajowski added two hits and two RBI. Trent Hill, Luke Anstead, and Hunter Shaw had two hits and one RBI each. Logan Kilgore chipped in with two hits and scored four runs, Jake Lee a hit and two RBI, and Dominic Searl a hit and RBI.

The Bulldogs finished off the sweep with a 15-0 three inning win Wednesday.

Gabe Anstead tossed a three-inning perfect game striking out six.

Lee and Luke Anstead had a hit and two RBI each to lead the bats. Max Herter, Dawson, Jason Skoczylas, and Gabe Anstead each had a hit and RBI.

The Bulldogs improved to 13-3 overall on the season.