Chelsea Lacrosse Claims Share of SEC White Title

The Chelsea lacrosse team took down Pinckney 12-2 Monday night to claim at least a share of the SEC White title.

The Bulldogs (7-1 in the White) staked their claim with a half game lead over Dexter with the win. The Dreadnaughts (6-1) face Pinckney Friday night to try to earn a share with the Bulldogs. Chelsea and Dexter split their regular season games.

Liam Conti had a big night against the Pirates with five goals and one assist to lead the Bulldogs.

Myles Bieber picked up three goals and one assist, and Kellen Ahlstrom two goals. Braylon Rosario and Ben Potter scored one goal each and Jon Shemwell one assist.

The Bulldogs improved to 11-3 overall with a 17-0 pasting of AA Huron Wednesday night.

Conti again led the offense with five goals, while Shemwell netted four goals and one assist.

Potter chipped in with three goals and two assists, Ahlstrom two goals and one assist, Aiden Collins and Braden Kennedy one goal each. Bieber dished out three assists, while Jake Singer and Gavin James had one assist each.