Chelsea Monitors Base Ball Club Set to Take the Field

The Monitor Base Ball Club of Chelsea, practitioners of the 1860-rules version of our nation’s pastime, will kick off their 12th

season here in town on Saturday, May 21st, 2022.

The Monitors will welcome the Rochester Granger ball club, one of the first and most pre-eminent vintage baseball teams in Michigan, to the friendly confines of Timbertown Park on Sibley Road. The Grangers last visited Chelsea back in 2011, as part of the home club’s debut season. The plan on 5/21 is to play a double-header of games, by slightly-different sets of rules, beginning at 12:00 pm. Fans of all ages are invited to come to join the fun and take in this unique glimpse of baseball’s beginnings come to life! There is no charge for admission, just bring lawn chairs and some refreshments for yourselves. Cheer for both sides as they engage in friendly yet lively competition!

The Monitors will have at least one home match each month in 2022, and several other local competitions as part of their 2022 campaign. Plans for home affairs are set for June 11, July 16, August 27, and September 11, with another local scrimmage or two sure to be organized.

The club also invites any interested participants to come to join in weekly practices and try their hand at the fun pastime of Civil War-era baseball.

For a full schedule, any questions, and info on how to get involved, please contact club captain “Honest Jon” Van Hoek at chelseamonitorbbc@gmail.com. You can also find more info at www.chelseamonitors.com and on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ChelseaMonitors.

Finally, the club has organized a small fundraiser for its 2022 season by way of an online apparel order, featuring a newly-refreshed club logo done by local gem 12 Acres Studio. If anyone is interested in purchasing a unique shirt to help support a unique group, please visit: https://monitorbaseballclub.itemorder.com/shop/sale/. Orders will be accepted through May 22nd and sent to Honest Jon for distribution here in town.

The weather has finally broken, bring on some baseball…Huzzah!