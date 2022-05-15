Cheslea Track and Field Teams Second at SEC White Finals

The Chelsea track and field teams hosted the SEC White Finals Friday, and both came away with second-place finishes.

The girls finished with 144.5 points, just behind Tecumseh with 153.

The Bulldogs had 13 athletes earn All-SEC honors with top-three finishes, led by Leila Wells in three events. Wells won the 100 hurdles with a PR time of 15.82. She is ranked second in Division 2 in the event heading into Regionals. She also finished second in the 300 hurdles with a PR and third in the 200.

Ava Woodard swept the throwing events with a PR of 34’05 in the shot put and won the discus.

The 4x100 team of Molly Mannor, Eva Dewaele, Aleya Smith, and Wells finished second. Mannor was second in the 100 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles.

Audra Guthre was second in the pole vault and Makayla Kegerreis second in the long jump.

Third-place finishes went to Julia Kause in the 3200, Paiton Doyle 800, Dewaele long jump, and the 4x800 team of Doyle, Madison Morgan, Kause, and Tess Wheeler.

The boys finished with 118.5 points in the meet won by Pinckney with 118.5.

Connell Alford won the 3200 and was second in the 1600 to lead the Bulldogs. He was also part of the 4x800 team that finished third with Jackson Dell, Nick Spruce, and Zebedee Swager.

Ryan Scott won the shot put and was third in the discus, and Parker Olk won the pole vault.

Brandon Snyder won the long jump and was part of the 4x100 relay that finished second with Colin Wacker, Andrew Sherwood, and Nick Fisk.

Aiden McGuire was second in the discus, Sherwood third in the 100, Bram Hartsuff third in the 3200, and Andrew Hilbert third in the 300 hurdles.