MI State Legislators’ Vote Report, 05-13-22
From MichiganVotes.org
How your Representatives and Senators in Lansing recently voted. Contact information is included at the end.
MichiganVotes Weekly Report: May 13, 2022
House Joint Resolution R: Lengthen legislative term limits
Passed 76 to 28 in the House on May 10, 2022
To place on the November 2022 general election ballot a constitutional amendment to extend legislative term limits to 12 years in either or both the state House and Senate. Under Michigan’s current term limits, state representatives may only be elected for three terms of two-years each, and state senators for two terms of four-years each. The proposal would also place in the constitution a financial disclosure mandate, requiring lawmakers to submit lists each year of all assets, liabilities and more. Michigan's current term limits were placed in the state constitution by voters in a 1992 citizen's initiative that passed 59% to 41%.
Yes: Hope (D)
No: Bollin (R), Rabhi (D)
Did Not Vote: Brabec (D), Lasinski (D)
House Joint Resolution R: Lengthen legislative term limits
Passed 26 to 6 in the Senate on May 10, 2022
The Senate vote on the term limits constitutional amendment described above. The measure was brought to both bodies on the same day and requires a two-thirds majority from each to be placed on the November ballot, which it received.
Yes: Hertel (D), Irwin (D), Theis (R)
Senate Bill 382: Require teachers get dyslexia training
Passed 32 to 1 in the Senate on May 11, 2022
To require individuals seeking the license and certificates required to teach in a public school to obtain training in dyslexia, as specified in the bill.
Yes: Hertel (D), Irwin (D), Theis (R)
House Bill 5749: Increase pay of district court judges
Passed 96 to 8 in the House on May 10, 2022
To increase the pay of district court judges to the same rate as probate court judges, which is 84% of the amount set by a state officers compensation commission for Supreme Court justices. Probate and circuit court judges now receive $159,917 per year, and district court judges now get $158,027.
Yes: Hope (D), Rabhi (D), Bollin (R)
Did Not Vote: Brabec (D), Lasinski (D)
House Bill 5984: Permit liquor at some public pools
Passed 100 to 4 in the House on May 10, 2022
To permit establishments with a public swimming pool and an “on-premises” liquor license to pay an additional $350 license fee that gives them permission to sell drinks at the pool, subject to a broad range of additional regulations and requirements including advanced pool filtration.
Yes: Hope (D), Rabhi (D), Bollin (R)
Did Not Vote: Brabec (D), Lasinski (D)
House Bill 4326: Let students substitute computer programming for language credit
Passed 59 to 49 in the House on May 18, 2021
Reported in the Senate on March 9, 2022
With the recommendation that the substitute (S-1) be adopted and that the bill then pass.
To allow a student to meet the foreign language requirement in the state’s high school graduation requirements by taking a computer software class instead.
Yes: Bollin (R)
No: Brabec (D), Hope (D), Lasinski (D), Rabhi (D)
About: Michigan Votes is a free public service of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit research and educational institution. Its purpose is to inform citizens, community leaders, business people, media, and public officials about legislation that affects their families, schools, jobs and communities. The site empowers citizens to take a more active part in the democratic process, and hold their elected representatives accountable.
State Representatives
Donna Lasinski (D) District 52 (Dexter, Chelsea, Saline, Scio, Manchester) 517 373 0828 donnalasinski@house.mi.gov
Yousef Rabhi (D) District 53 (Ann Arbor) 517 373 2577 yousefrabhi@house.mi.gov
Felicia Brabec (D) District 55 (Pittsfield, York, Barton Hills) 517 373 1792 FeliciaBrabec@house.mi.gov
Kara Hope (D) District 67 (Stockbridge) 517 373 0587 KaraHope@house.mi.gov
Ann Bollin (R) District 42 (Pinckney, Hamburg) 517 373 1784 AnnBollin@house.mi.gov
State Senators
Lana Theis (R) District 22 (Chelsea, Dexter, Manchester, Hamburg) 517 373 2420 SenLTheis@senate.michigan.gov
Jeff Irwin (D) District 18 (Ann Arbor, Saline, Pittsfield, York) 517 373 2406 senjirwin@senate.michigan.gov
Curtis Hertel Jr. (D) District 23 (Stockbridge) 517 373 1734 senchertel@senate.michigan.gov
Photo: Flickr, Michigan Municipal League,