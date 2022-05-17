UPDATE: Blue Lakes Fire 75% Contained

The Blue Lakes Fire reported in Montmorency and Cheboygan counties is 75 percent contained and estimated at about 2,200 acres, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR).

Investigators determined that the fire was started on Wednesday lightning strike that smoldered for a few days before spreading into dry deadfall and brush, resulting in a wildfire. The fire was reported about 12:40 p.m. Friday.

Some closed roads in the fire area also have been reopened, said Kerry Heckman, DNR fire public information officer.

Heckman also explains that containment doesn’t necessarily mean the fire is out, but rather that it is unlikely to spread beyond the containment lines. These are areas where firefighters have been able to plow a line down to bare earth (removing all fire fuels) around that portion of the fire.

“There may still be hot spots within the contained area,” she said. In the case of the Blue Lakes Fire, the uncontained portion of the fire line is primarily in low, wet areas that are difficult for firefighters to reach. Crews will be working today in those areas to connect gaps in the containment line.