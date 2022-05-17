Native Plant Expo & Marketplace Coming June 4

By choosing native plants for your landscaping, you are creating a healthier place for yourself, your family, and your community, while also helping pollinators. Shop over 100 native plant varieties at the Native Plant Expo & Marketplace on June 4th.

The Washtenaw County Conservation District will host the annual Native Plant Expo & Marketplace on June 4 at the Chelsea Community Fairgrounds (20501 Old US-12 Hwy) from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The Native Plant Expo & Marketplace offers a convenient location to shop for Michigan native plants from local nurseries, learn how to establish and care for native landscapes, and connect with businesses that specialize in the design, installation, and maintenance of native plant landscapes.

The event is free for all and will include non-profit organizations that focus on native plant landscapes, education, stewardship, and conservation. Information on volunteer opportunities and residential practices to support native plants, protect water quality, and restore habitat in local communities will be available.

There will be over 100 native plant varieties available including perennials, grasses, shrubs, trees, fruits, and seeds for landscapes of all sizes and growing conditions. Local companies that specialize in native plant design, installation, and maintenance will be sharing information about their services for residential landscapes. Vendors will also be offering pollinator resources and natural solutions in addition to local produce and honey.

Native plants are adapted to Michigan’s soils and climate. They provide food and habitat for our native animals, birds, and pollinators. These beautiful plants are well-adapted to our local growing conditions and thrive in urban and rural landscapes while saving time, money, and resources. In addition to supporting biodiversity, native plants help protect water quality, reduce erosion and flooding, and restore degraded soil and landscapes.

This event is supported by the following sponsors:

Washtenaw County Water Resources Commissioners Office & Master Rain Gardeners, Huron River Watershed Council & Middle Huron Partners, Natural Community Services, Matthaei Botanical Gardens, Native Restoration Solutions, Wild Ones - Ann Arbor Chapter, Restoring Nature with Fire, Scarecrow Technologies, PlantWise, Michigan Wildflower Farm, Legacy Land Conservancy, and Ann Arbor Farm & Garden Club. Thank you for supporting this event!

Find out more about the Native Plant Expo & Marketplace and this year’s vendors, exhibitors, and sponsors at nativeplantexpo.com. Please contact Sarah Kalikow, Expo Coordinator, at nativeplantexpo@gmail.com or (734) 302-8715.