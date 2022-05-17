Chelsea Softball Inches Closer to SEC White Title

The Chelsea softball team moved one win away from at least a share of the SEC White title after a doubleheader sweep of Tecumseh Monday.

The Bulldogs hold a two-game lead over Pinckney after the 11-4, 11-4 sweep of the Indians with crossover games left with Monroe, Saline, and Huron.

Chelsea blew open a close game with a big five run fifth inning. Maggie Olaveson and Emilee Underwood collected RBI-doubles and Zoey Monica added an RBI-single to break a 2-2 tie and make it 7-2 in the fifth.

The Bulldogs would add four more runs in the sixth to make it 11-2 and the Bulldogs would hold on for the win.

Jenna Ouellette had a big night with four hits and an RBI, while Olaveson had three doubles and three RBI. Megan McCalla and Underwood finished with two hits and two RBI each, Mya Purdy and Amelia Robinson had two hits and a run scored each, and Monica a hit and RBI. Underwood struck out 12 for the win.

Chelsea scored six runs in the second inning to take control of the nightcap and cruised to the win.

Bekah Zachrich nailed a home run and finished with three hits and three RBI.

Underwood added three hits and two RBI and Kaylee Partyka two hits and two RBI. Andi Evers chipped in with two hits and one RBI, and Ouellette one hit and RBI. McCalla struck out three for the win in the circle.

Chelsea improved to 24-2 overall and 14-0 in the SEC White.