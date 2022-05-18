Late Rally Ends Bulldogs League Title Chance

Heading into this week the Chelsea baseball team knew it had to sweep SEC White leading Tecumseh to claim the league title. The Bulldogs took care of business in the opener, but the Indians took the second game in a wild finish to end any title hopes for the Bulldogs.

Tecumseh led the second game 4-2 heading to the sixth when the Bulldogs scored three times to take a 5-4 lead. Trent Hill tripled in a run and Logan Kilgore drove him home to give the Bulldogs the lead, but the Indians would answer.

Tecumseh would load the bases with two out in the sixth. A single tied the game and a Bulldogs error gave the Indians the lead.

Chelsea would put a runner on in the seventh with a walk, but a strikeout ended the game.

Hill, Kilgore, Luke Anstead, and Dominic Searl each had a hit and RBI for Chelsea. Lucas Sunn, Gabe Anstead, and Lucas Dawson also had hits for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea took the opener 11-7 with the help of two runs in the sixth and two in the seventh to pull away for the win.

Gabe Anstead doubled in a run to break a 7-7 tie in the sixth and a balk scored another to give the Bulldogs a lead they would not relinquish.

Hill had a big game with three hits and three RBI. Dawson and Anstead added three hits and an RBI each. Hunter Sciackitano had a hit and two RBI, Luke Anstead a hit and RBI, Searl, Jason Skoczylas, and Hunter Shaw a hit and run scored each, and Kilgore one hit for the Bulldogs. Dawson struck out four for the win on the mound.

Chelsea improved to 14-5 overall on the season