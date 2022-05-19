Blue Lakes Fire Response in Final Stages

As DNR fire crews continue to identify and mop up hot spots within the 2,516-acre Blue Lakes Fire, all roads and the Black River have reopened.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources got a lot of help in fighting the fire, located northwest of Atlanta in Montmorency and Cheboygan counties since it was reported around 12:40 p.m. Friday.

“We’d like to express appreciation for the assistance and support of all the partners and cooperators involved,” said Kerry Heckman, public information officer for the DNR’s Incident Management Team.

Among those assisting were DNR Law Enforcement; USDA Forest Service; Montmorency County Sheriff’s Department and Emergency Management; the Tri-Township, Hillman Area, Lewiston, Vienna, Albert Township, Charlton Township, and Onaway fire departments; the Canada Creek Ranch Fire Brigade; Onaway, Hillman Area, Tri-Township and Cheboygan EMS and the Michigan State Police.

The DNR also thanks the local community for its support, including numerous donations of food and water throughout the past several days and their willingness to respect the road closures, put safety first, and give crews the space they need to safely and effectively contain the fire.

A porcupine, seen climbing on a pine branch, returns to the fire area.