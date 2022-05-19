Open Registration for Chelsea Soccer Club’s 2022-23 Season Tryouts

D&B Strategic Marketing

On a beautiful spring weekend, the ‘09 Boys found their stride at the Jaguar United Spring Invitational in Novi. Coach David Thoms shared that in spite of a challenging start to the season, the team’s commitment to training and teamwork brought results. “The boys had a great weekend. Our regular season hasn’t been going the way we’d like but this weekend they overcame adversity. Our only loss was to the team we eventually beat in the final 5-2 after a dominating performance. Their work in training and on the field has been fantastic these past few weeks and I’m excited to continue to work with them. This championship is the first of many for this team.”

Team parent Katie Hepler adds, “We absolutely love the Chelsea Soccer Club community for our three sons, who play on the ‘09, ‘11 and ‘14 teams. The club’s focus on sportsmanship, player development, and most importantly, having fun, has allowed them to grow as players and really learn to enjoy the game.

Photo Courtesy of Chelsea Soccer Club

Our son Will’s ‘09 team has seen tremendous growth over the past few years under the direction of Coach David Thoms. Several boys were new to soccer and have all become solid contributors to the team. Their hard work recently paid off with a hard fought tournament win at the Jaguar Invitational.”

Photo Courtesy of Kaite Hepler

For the past four years, Chelsea Soccer Club has focused its energies on the development of a club curriculum and culture focused on respect, community, integrity, competitiveness, and fun. The Club has grown from 160 members competing on 11 teams to 260 members playing on 23 teams. The club works collaboratively with the Chelsea School District and Community Education to ensure that children of every age and ability have the chance to play soccer. Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 11 when we will be forming teams for the 22-23 season. Register now chelseasoccerclub.org.

The Chelsea Soccer Club is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides an opportunity for boys and girls from the Chelsea and surrounding communities to benefit from a comprehensive, competitive, yet affordable travel soccer program. The Club strives to develop healthy attitudes regarding participation in team sports and understanding the importance of good sportsmanship and respect for others.