Chelsea Police Report, April 2022

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

During April, Chelsea Police officers responded to 270 calls for service, up from 152 a year ago for a 77% increase. Total calls for the year are 1,422, up from 680 for the same period in 2021 for a 109% increase.

Of the 118 increased calls over last year, 94 of them were an increase in traffic and vehicle stops. Forty-three citations were issued.

Notable incidents from the police report include four assaults, three larcenies, six frauds, 16 traffic crashes, 22 citizen assists, one sudden death, two death investigation, and four welfare checks.

Of the 73 cases, 31 are open, five at the lab, 14 are turned over to the prosecutor, and 23 are closed.

The April 2022 police report can be found at the link below.