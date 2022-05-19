Chelsea Soccer Sends Seniors Out with Shutout

The Chelsea girls’ soccer team celebrated Senior Night for 11 players Tuesday night and sent them out with a dominating 5-0 shutout of Ypsilanti to remain one game out of first place behind Pinckney.

To say the Bulldogs dominated the Grizzlies may be an understatement as Chelsea outshot Ypsilanti 55-2 in the match. An amazing night by the Grizzlies goalkeeper kept the game from being a quick mercy for the Bulldogs.

Sophie Mitchell and Erin Dusenberry scored first-half goals to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead at the break.

Mitchell would score two more in the second half for the hat trick and Caroline Knight would add one to make the final 5-0.

The Bulldogs improved to 8-4-3 overall on the season. They host Tecumseh tonight in the regular-season finale and will take on the Indians in a rematch Thursday, May 26 in the D2 district opener.