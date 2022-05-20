5-20-2022 9:31am
Weekly Road Work May 23-29
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 5 - June 3
|Augusta
|Unpaved primary roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 9 - June 17
|Augusta
|Whittaker Rd between Arkona Rd and Willow Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of May 23 (delayed start)
|Augusta
|Local curbed roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - street sweeping
|Week of May 23 (extended)
|Augusta, York, Saline
|Various locations throughout the townships
|Intermittent lane closure for forestry
|Feb. 21 - May 27 (extended)
|Dexter
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 9 - June 10
|Dexter
|Dexter Townhall Rd between Island Lake Rd and N Territorial Rd
|Intermittent lane closures
|May 23 - June 3
|Lima
|Dancer Rd between Easton Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd
|Daytime road closure
|May 9 - June 10 (extended)
|Lodi
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 23 - June 3
|Lodi
|Ann Arbor-Saline Rd between Pleasant Lake Rd and Maple Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of May 23
|Lodi, Freedom
|Parker Rd between Pleasant Lake Rd and Scio Church Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of May 23
|Lodi, Freedom
|Pleasant Lake Rd between Schneider Rd and Ann Arbor-Saline Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of May 23
|Lodi, Scio
|Zeeb Rd between Pleasant Lake Rd and just south of Park Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of May 23
|Lyndon
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 9 - June 10
|Lyndon
|Various locations throughout the township
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 23 - June 3
|Manchester
|Buss Rd between county line and Lamb Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of May 23
|Northfield
|Rushton Rd between 6 Mile Rd and 8 Mile Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 5 - 27
|Northfield
|6 Mile Rd between Sutton Rd and Rushton Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 5 - 27
|Northfield
|Sutton Rd between N Territorial Rd and 6 Mile Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 5 - 27
|Pittsfield
|Ellsworth Rd between Maple Rd and State Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of May 23
|Pittsfield, Lodi
|Maple Rd between City of Saline and Ann Arbor-Saline Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of May 23
|Pittsfield, Ypsilanti
|Munger Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Daytime road closure
|May 12 - 26
|Salem
|Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N Territorial Rd
|Shoulder work
|March 1 - May 27 (extended)
|Salem
|8 Mile Rd between Tower Rd and Chubb Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 2 - June 3
|Salem
|Currie Rd between 7 Mile Rd and 8 Mile Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 2 - June 3
|Salem, Lyon
|Intersection of 8 Mile Rd and Currie Rd
|Intersection closure
|April 18 - late June
|Saline
|Unpaved primary roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 9 - June 17
|Scio
|Intersection of Liberty Rd and Zeeb Rd
|Shoulder work
|Mid Feb - end of May
|Scio
|Jackson Rd between Baker Rd and Wagner Rd
|Rolling operation - storm sewer maintenance
|May 23 - June 3
|Sharon
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 23 - June 3
|Superior
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 23 - June 17
|Sylvan
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 9 - June 10
|York
|Platt Rd between the City of Milan and Willow Rd
|Road closure
|April 18 - May 27
|York
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 9 - June 17
|York
|Willis Rd between City of Saline and Platt Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of May 23 (extended)
|Ypsilanti
|Arthur Ave between Grove Rd and Shirley Dr
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Andrea Ave between Foley Ave and George Ave
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Foley Ave between Harris Rd and Andrea Ave
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|US-12 & M-17 improvements
|Intermittent lane and shoulder closures
|April 27 - May 27
|Ypsilanti
|Harris Rd between Share Ave and Grove Rd
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Week of May 23
|Ypsilanti
|Morgan Rd just east of Munger Rd
|Daytime road closure
|May 23