Chelsea MI
5-20-2022 9:31am

Weekly Road Work May 23-29

Chip seal season is here! Chip seal is a great tool for us to keep good roads in good condition by applying what is essentially sunscreen to the road. Typically, chip seal extends the service life of a road by 3 to 5 years.
Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Ann Arbor Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 5 - June 3
Augusta Unpaved primary roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 9 - June 17
Augusta Whittaker Rd between Arkona Rd and Willow Rd Daytime road closure Week of May 23 (delayed start)
Augusta Local curbed roads throughout the township Rolling operation - street sweeping Week of May 23 (extended)
Augusta, York, Saline Various locations throughout the townships Intermittent lane closure for forestry Feb. 21 - May 27 (extended)
Dexter Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 9 - June 10
Dexter Dexter Townhall Rd between Island Lake Rd and N Territorial Rd Intermittent lane closures May 23 - June 3
Lima Dancer Rd between Easton Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd Daytime road closure May 9 - June 10 (extended)
Lodi Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 23 - June 3
Lodi Ann Arbor-Saline Rd between Pleasant Lake Rd and Maple Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of May 23
Lodi, Freedom Parker Rd between Pleasant Lake Rd and Scio Church Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of May 23
Lodi, Freedom Pleasant Lake Rd between Schneider Rd and Ann Arbor-Saline Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of May 23
Lodi, Scio Zeeb Rd between Pleasant Lake Rd and just south of Park Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of May 23
Lyndon Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 9 - June 10
Lyndon Various locations throughout the township Intermittent lane closure May 23 - June 3
Manchester Buss Rd between county line and Lamb Rd Daytime road closure Week of May 23
Northfield Rushton Rd between 6 Mile Rd and 8 Mile Rd Intermittent lane closure May 5 - 27
Northfield 6 Mile Rd between Sutton Rd and Rushton Rd Intermittent lane closure May 5 - 27
Northfield Sutton Rd between N Territorial Rd and 6 Mile Rd Intermittent lane closure May 5 - 27
Pittsfield Ellsworth Rd between Maple Rd and State Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of May 23
Pittsfield, Lodi Maple Rd between City of Saline and Ann Arbor-Saline Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of May 23
Pittsfield, Ypsilanti Munger Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Daytime road closure May 12 - 26
Salem Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N Territorial Rd Shoulder work March 1 - May 27 (extended)
Salem 8 Mile Rd between Tower Rd and Chubb Rd Intermittent lane closure May 2 - June 3
Salem Currie Rd between 7 Mile Rd and 8 Mile Rd Intermittent lane closure May 2 - June 3
Salem, Lyon Intersection of 8 Mile Rd and Currie Rd Intersection closure April 18 - late June
Saline Unpaved primary roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 9 - June 17
Scio Intersection of Liberty Rd and Zeeb Rd Shoulder work Mid Feb - end of May
Scio Jackson Rd between Baker Rd and Wagner Rd Rolling operation - storm sewer maintenance May 23 - June 3
Sharon Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 23 - June 3
Superior Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 23 - June 17
Sylvan Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 9 - June 10
York Platt Rd between the City of Milan and Willow Rd Road closure April 18 - May 27
York Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 9 - June 17
York Willis Rd between City of Saline and Platt Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of May 23 (extended)
Ypsilanti Arthur Ave between Grove Rd and Shirley Dr Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Andrea Ave between Foley Ave and George Ave Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Foley Ave between Harris Rd and Andrea Ave Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti US-12 & M-17 improvements Intermittent lane and shoulder closures April 27 - May 27
Ypsilanti Harris Rd between Share Ave and Grove Rd Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Week of May 23
Ypsilanti Morgan Rd just east of Munger Rd Daytime road closure May 23
