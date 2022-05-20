Fundraiser to Benefit Local Medical-Specialty Camp Postponed

From NSR

Due to the projected severe weather forecast for Saturday, including heavy thunderstorms, together with rising COVID-19 rates, North Star Reach’s Board of Directors and Executive Director have made the decision to postpone its much anticipated fundraiser “Under the North Star,” scheduled for May 21.

The outdoor celebration and fundraiser was set to provide an evening of unique experiences for guests, including boat rides, a mission walk, a strolling dinner, and a live concert in the camp’s amphitheater. North Star Reach will honor all tickets purchases for the rescheduled event, with a date for this Fall to be announced later this month.