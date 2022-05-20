16 Days to Go & We Need Your Support to Reach Our $10,000 2022 Grad Year Campaign Goal

D&B Strategic Marketing

On May 2 the Chelsea Education Foundation (CEF) kicked off its first annual "Grad Year Campaign" to raise $10,000. The campaign will end on June 5 - Graduation Day!

During the 2021/2022 school year, CEF will channel nearly $80,000 into the Chelsea School District - funding $38,000 in scholarships to Chelsea High School graduates, and $39,000 in grants that helped support the creative endeavors of CSD educators. Your donations go directly to benefit these programs.

Since CEF was founded in 1990, it has supported the Chelsea community with more than $1.1 million in funding. The following are just a few recent examples of the ways donor dollars directly impact the lives of CSD students:

(Photo Courtesy Dakota Drew)

(Photo Courtesy Rachel Bareis)

“The CEF scholarship has helped me in obtaining my goals at Carthage college by giving me the opportunity to make school more affordable as I earn my degrees in Elementary education and Marketing… Dakota Drew, 2021 scholarship recipient.

“Receiving these extremely generous scholarships from CEF have allowed me to pursue my passions for research and animal medicine here at the University of Michigan. These scholarships have also severely decreased my stresses of college and allowed me to live a happy, joyful life at college!”...Rachel Bareis, 2021 scholarship recipient



(Photos courtesy Beach Middle School)

CEF funded a grant for Beach Middle School’s annual 8th grade trip to Washington D.C. The grant provided financial aid to students in need of assistance.

“This year's Washington D.C. trip was a huge success for our students! They represented Beach Middle School and the entire Chelsea Community extremely well! This year was special because we added Gettysburg to the agenda, and the results were fantastic. Students were able to visit the battlefield, see memorials dedicated to so many historically significant people, and understand Michigan's role in the Civil War.”

“CEF made it possible for a dozen students to attend the trip by providing financial aid to their trip's tuition. Those students thrived on this trip, and gained a lifelong memory. It is always our hope that this trip inspires students to stay civically engaged throughout their lives, and with the help of CEF, we believe we made a direct impact… Matt Ceo, Principal, Beach Middle School

Help Build a Bulldog Future and Support the Class of 2022 by donating at this link 22GradYear For more information, contact events@chelseaeducationfoundation.org.

Chelsea Education Foundation congratulates the Class of '22 and extends its gratitude to all who will help meet their 2022 Grad Year Campaign fundraising goal of $10,000. CEF board members and volunteers will be in attendance at both Class Night and Graduation, be sure to stop by to help celebrate the Class of '22. Go Bulldogs!

###

Chelsea Education Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides funding for a broad spectrum of educational activities benefiting the students of the Chelsea School District. Over the past 30+ years, they have donated $1.1 million to support grants and scholarships throughout the Chelsea School District. Chelsea Education Foundation's mission is to enhance the Chelsea School District's educational experiences by financing projects beyond the resources of the District and by providing scholarships to District Graduates. For more information, visit www.chelseaeducationfoundation.org.