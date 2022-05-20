Chelsea Tennis Claims Fourth Straight Regional Title

Photo from Chelsea Athletics Twitter

The Chelsea girls’ tennis team made it four straight Regional titles after cruising to the D3 championship at Grosse Ile Thursday.

The Bulldogs finished with 24 points and claimed all eight flight titles on their way to the Regional crown. They easily beat out second-place Grosse Ile with 14 points.

Chelsea lost just eight points in the four singles matches.

Haley Hopkins did not lose a point, cruising to three straight 6-0, 6-0 wins at four singles.

Amanda Dosey lost just two points in the finals to win at one singles, Anne-Marie Begola dropped two in the final to win the two-singles title, and Ines Grego dropped just four points, including a 6-0, 6-0 win in the title match.

The doubles teams were equally as impressive, sweeping their way to four titles.

The closest match of the day came at two doubles where Megan Boughton and Meghan Bareis won their finals match 6-4, 6-4.

Adrienne DeLong and Amelia Loveland lost just one point on their way to the one doubles title, Kendall Spink and Izzy Barkey just one point to win the three doubles title, and Natalie Roeser and Sarah Tillman two points on their way to the four doubles victory.

The Bulldogs will compete in the D3 state finals in Midland June 3-4.