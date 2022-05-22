Chelsea Lacrosse Takes Down Gabriel Richard in Regional Opener

The Chelsea lacrosse team advanced to the second round of the Division2 state tournament after holding off Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 9-7 Thursday night.

The Bulldogs took a 2-1 lead after one period and a 4-1 run in the second period pushed the Chelsea lead to 6-2 at the break.

The lead grew to 8-3 after three, but the Bulldogs would have to hold off a Gabriel Richard rally in the fourth. Chelsea scored to make it 9-3 when Richard scored four straight to cut the lead to 9-7 with 2:30 left in the game.

Richard would get a couple of more chances in the final moments, but the Bulldogs held on for the win to advance to the Regional semifinals to face East Grand Rapids.

Liam Conti had a big night with five goals and three assists. Jon Shemwell had two goals, Kellen Ahlstrom one goal and an assist, and Aiden Collins one goal. Tristan Cooper made 10 saves in net for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs wrapped up the regular season with a 13-9 loss to Skyline earlier in the week.

Conti and Shemwell scored four goals each, while Thomas Dennis added one. Cooper and Landen Collins split time in net making six saves.

The Bulldogs improved to 12-4 overall on the season.