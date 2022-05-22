Chelsea Golfers Fourth at Gull Lake Invite

The Chelsea golf team had another strong showing with a 4th

place finish at the Gull Lake Invitational at Grand Valley State University Thursday, May 19.

The Bulldogs finished with a team score of 320 in the 15-team event that featured four Division 2 top 15-ranked teams.

Fifth-ranked Spring Lake and third-ranked Gull Lake tied for the top spot with scores of 314 and 15th-ranked Williamston was third with 316.

Reed Murray led the Bulldogs with an 18-hole score of 75.

Jace DeRosia finished with 80 and William Wilhelm 82. Jack Murray shot 83, Ethan Lyles 88, and Ryan Martin 93.

The Bulldogs second team hosted the Chelsea Invitational the same day as the Gull Lake tourney.

Chelsea finished 6th out of nine teams with a team score of 359.

Brian Tillman led the Bulldogs with a round of 78.

Brandon Reisner and Barrett Krueger both fired rounds of 92, Ethan Racine 97, Byron Bayer 99, and Josh Hanna 103.