Chelsea Track and Field Teams Send Six to D2 State Finals

The Chelsea track and field team had six athletes qualify for the Division 2 state finals at the Milan Regional Friday.

The boys finished second with a team score of 73, behind Pinckney with 95, while the girls were third with 91.25 in the meet won by Tecumseh with 117.

The athletes battled hot and windy conditions, but the Bulldogs still came away with numerous All-Region finishers.

Connell Alford won the 3200 and was second in the 1600 to qualify for state in both events for the boys team.

Parker Olk finished third with a PR in the pole vault and qualified, while Jacob Nelson qualified in the wheelchair 100 for the Bulldogs.

For the girls, Leila Wells won the 100 hurdles and will be ranked second in the event at the state finals.

Ava Woodard was the Regional champion in the shot put and Audra Guthre qualified for the finals with a third-place finish in the pole vault.

All-Region honors for the boys went to Ryan Scott with a third-place finish in the shot put and sixth in the discus, Aiden McGuire fourth in the discus, and Brandon Snyder third in the long jump.

Andrew Sherwood was All-Region in four events to lead the Bulldogs. He was fifth in the 200, part of the 4x100 relay with Snyder, Colin Wacker, and Nick Fisk that finished fourth, the 4x400 relay with Jackson Dell, Nick Spruce, and Landen Napieralski that finished fifth, and the 4x200 relay with Fisk, Colton King, and Auden Howard that was sixth.

The 4x800 team of Alford, Spruce, Dell, and Mo Cugliari finished fifth, and Andrew Hilbert was fifth in the 110 hurdles.

All-Region honors for the girls went to Paiton Doyle fourth in the 800, Trilian Krug sixth in the 1600, Julia Kause seventh and Krug eighth in the 3200, Molly Mannor fourth in the 100 and eighth in the 300 hurdles, Brooke Matusik sixth in the 100 hurdles, Wells in the 300 hurdles, Woodard fifth in the discus, Madeline Collins eighth in the high jump, Lily Paddock third in the pole vault, and Makayla Kegerreis fourth and Eva Dewaele sixth in the long jump.

All four relays earned All-Region honors, led by the third-place finish of the 4x800 relay team of Doyle, Madison Morgan, Kate Gaiser, and Kause. The 4x100 team of Mannor, Dewaele, Aleya Smith, and Wells was fourth, the 4x400 relay team of Doyle, Kegerreis, Natalia DeMea, and Morgan was fourth, and the 4x200 team of DeMea, Laney Smith, Dewaele, and Aleya Smith was fifth.