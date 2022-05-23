Andrea Cabana Hired as New Chelsea Boys' Basketball Coach

There will be a new face on the Chelsea boys' basketball come next winter as Andrea Cabana was named the new head coach of the Bulldogs Monday afternoon.

Cabana replaces Josh Tropea on the Bulldogs bench after he stepped down from leading the team in April.

She comes to Chelsea after leading a successful Grass Lake varsity girls' basketball team the last six years, including coaching the Warriors to the Division 3 state title in 2021. Grass Lake posted an 111-24 record in the six years that Cabana was in charge of the program.

Cabana was named the Division 3 Coach of the Year twice, while the Warriors won four district titles, one regional title, and the D3 state title in 2021.

She is also the director of the Michigan Premier Basketball, one of the biggest AAU girls' basketball programs in the state.

The announcement was made by Chelsea Athletics shortly after noon after Cabana met with the Grass Lake girls' program to break the news of her move to Chelsea Monday morning.

Cabana will take over a Chelsea boy's program that has shared back-to-back SEC White titles and will have three returning All-SEC White players in the starting lineup.