CPD Weekly Report 05-24-22

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 22-1594

Location: 300 block of S. Main St.

Date: May 17, 2022

Time: 2:49 pm

INFORMATION: While at the Chelsea Police Department a subject came to the front desk and reported that he believed he had a warrant out for his arrest out of Kalamazoo and he wished to post the bond. The subject was identified and after confirming that there was in fact a misdemeanor warrant out for his arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol. The subject a 20-year-old Chelsea man was allowed to post bond and was subsequently released with information on his upcoming court date.

*****

Incident #: 22-1607

Location: 1100 block of S. Main St.

Date: May 18, 2022

Time: 8:39 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer was dispatched to the 1100 block of S. Main St. for the report of a larceny of tools from a vehicle. The complainant stated that he believed that sometime between 6:30 am and 2:30 pm on May 17th an unknown suspect(s) entered the work van and stole multiple work tools. The complainant stated that the tools belonged to his employer and at the time of the report there was no information on who may have stolen the items. The case was closed pending any further investigative leads.

*****

Incident #: 22-1623

Location: 800 block of W. Middle St

Date: May 20, 2022

Time: 8:38 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer was dispatched to the 800 block of W. Middle St. for the report of a larceny from an auto complaint. Upon arrival, the officer met with the victim who stated that sometime between May 18th at around 3:00 pm and May 19th at about 6:00 pm an unknown suspect(s) had cut the catalytic converter off of his vehicle. The victim stated that when he started his vehicle up on May 19th, he noticed that the vehicle was uncharacteristically loud and contacted a mechanic. The mechanic arrived to inspect the vehicle on May 20th and found that the catalytic convertor had been removed from the exhaust system. At the time of the report, there was no information on a potential suspect.

*****

Incident #: 22-1637

Location: 400 block East St.

Date: May 21, 2022

Time: 12:26 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers responded to the 400 block of East St. for the report of a domestic disturbance complaint. The complainant stated that he and his girlfriend had gotten into a verbal argument and during that argument, the complainant stated that the suspect had lit her lighter and placed it close to his nose. The complainant refused medical attention and a visual inspection did not show any sign of injury or burn to the reported area. The suspect was cooperative and agreed to go to a local hotel for the evening. The incident report will be submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s office for review to determine what, if any charges may be authorized.