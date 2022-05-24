Chelsea School Superintendent Announces Retirement

From Dr. Julie Helber, May 23, 2022

Dear Chelsea Staff, Students, Parents and Community

The last six years have been a highlight of my career. When I came to Chelsea in 2016 my husband and I were new to the area and I became a new superintendent. I was honored to be chosen as the first female superintendent to lead the Chelsea School District. After a career in education that spans over thirty years I announced my retirement from the Chelsea School District, effective August 1, 2022 at the Board of Education meeting this evening.

When I began my tenure in the district, I was welcomed by the board of education, students, staff and families to this wonderful community. I would like to thank all of the Board of Education members who have served during my time as Superintendent of the Chelsea School District.

Your unwavering dedication to the families and staff has been admirable and I am so thankful to have had your support. I would also like to thank our staff across the district. It has been an honor and privilege working alongside you and I will truly miss you as I move on to future endeavors. I thank our students; I have been so fortunate to be involved in the lives of so many young people over the course of my career and I have so many fond memories that I will carry with me throughout the next phase in my life. To the families and community members; thank you for embracing me as your superintendent, for welcoming me to Chelsea, and for your friendship. We have no plans to move from the area, and I hope to continue to see you around town.

I am proud of all that we have been able to accomplish over the past six years. This would have never been possible without the support of the Board of Education, our top-notch staff, outstanding building and district leaders, our students and families and our community. I truly believe we have the best of the best and look forward to watching the district continue to grow and flourish. I am dedicated to finishing out these last few months to the best of my abilities and supporting the district through this transition.

My husband and I are ready for the next phase in our lives and to celebrate my retirement after a career spent in education throughout Washtenaw County. Thank you for the opportunity to serve. I am so grateful that my educational journey led to the Chelsea School District prior to retirement. Team Chelsea will forever be in my heart.

Sincerely,

Julie D. Helber, Ed.D

Superintendent of the Chelsea School District