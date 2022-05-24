Chelsea Baseball Preps for Post-Season with Rout of Perry

The Chelsea baseball team prepped for district play by rolling past Perry 11-1 Monday.

The win improved the Bulldogs to 15-7 overall on the season. They open D2 district play Friday against rival Tecumseh. The teams split a doubleheader during last week that clinched the SEC White title for the Indians.

A Gabe Anstead RBI single and a Rambler error plated two runs in the first inning and the Bulldogs never looked back.

The lead grew to 4-0 in the second with a two-run double by Logan Kilgore.

Perry would score an unearned run in the fourth, but the Bulldogs answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning with a pair of sacrifice flies and an RBI single by Kilgore to make it 7-1.

Jack Cavanaugh drove in a run with a sac fly in the fifth and the Bulldogs put the game away with a two-run single by Lucas Dunn and a sac fly by Hunter Shaw to make the final 11-1.

Kilgore finished with two hits and three RBU, while Robbie Tyson had two hits and a run scored. Anstead and Dunn finished with a hit and two RBI each. Anstead fired a two-hitter, striking out nine for the win on the mound for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea is scheduled to play a non-conference game against Mason Wednesday weather permitting.