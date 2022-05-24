Chelsea Golfers Claim SEC White Title

The Chelsea boys' golf team ran away with the SEC White title at Leslie Park Golf Course in Ann Arbor Tuesday.

The Bulldogs fired a round of 308 to easily beat out the five other SEC White teams. It was also the low round for all 14 SEC schools competing at competing in the SEC Red and White Finals. The Bulldogs also beat out Division 1 #1 ranked and defending state champion AA Skyline by one stroke.

Pinckney was second in the White with a round of 340 and Adrian third with 341.

Freshman Brian Tillman earned medalist honors with a scorching two-under round of 70.

Reed Murray shot a round of 74 to finish third overall for the Bulldogs. Jace DeRosia, Ryan Martin, and Jack Murray each shot rounds of 82, and William Wilhelm shot 87.

The Bulldogs will compete in the D2 Regional in Dearborn Tuesday, May 31.