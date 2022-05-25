MI State Legislators’ Vote Report, 05-20-22

From MichiganVotes.org

MichiganVotes Weekly Report: May 20, 2022

House Bill 4568: Cut state income tax $2.5 billion Passed 22 to 14 in the Senate on May 19, 2022

To cut the state income tax rate from 4.25% to 4.0%; authorize a $500 nonrefundable child tax credit; increase the amount the state adds on to a federal earned income tax credit for low-income households that owe no taxes, from 6% to 20% of the federal amount; increase the income tax exemption for individuals age 67 and above from $20,000 to $21,800; authorize tax credits for disabled veterans, and more. The Senate Fiscal Agency estimates the bill would save taxpayers around $2.5 billion annually.

Yes: Theis (R)

No: Hertel (D), Irwin (D)

House Bill 4232: Lower age to sell or serve alcohol Passed 25 to 11 in the Senate on May 19, 2022

To change a law that prohibits a person younger than age 18 from selling or serving alcoholic drinks. The bill would lower the minimum age to 17.

Yes: Hertel (D), Irwin (D), Theis (R)

House Bill 4568: Grant taxpayers $500 "inflation relief payment" Passed 69 to 34 in the House on May 19, 2022

To revise the state income tax law to authorize a $500 per household "inflation relief payment" plus an extra $100 per dependent, which would be given to households that filed a state income tax return for 2021. This is part of the $2.5 billion Republican income tax cut proposal represented by the "S-1" version of this bill passed by the state Senate on the same day, described above, which the House is expected to approve with some amendments.

Yes: Bollin (R)

No: Brabec (D), Hope (D), Lasinski (D), Rahbi (D)

House Bill 6019: Investigate expanding nuclear power to generate electricity Passed 85 to 20 in the House on May 19, 2022

To require the Michigan Public Services Commission to do a feasibility study on expanding nuclear power generation in the state.

Yes: Lasinski (D), Bollin (R)

No: Brabec (D), Hope (D), Rahbi (D)

State Representatives

Donna Lasinski (D) District 52 (Dexter, Chelsea, Saline, Scio, Manchester) 517 373 0828 donnalasinski@house.mi.gov

Yousef Rabhi (D) District 53 (Ann Arbor) 517 373 2577 yousefrabhi@house.mi.gov

Felicia Brabec (D) District 55 (Pittsfield, York, Barton Hills) 517 373 1792 FeliciaBrabec@house.mi.gov

Kara Hope (D) District 67 (Stockbridge) 517 373 0587 KaraHope@house.mi.gov

Ann Bollin (R) District 42 (Pinckney, Hamburg) 517 373 1784 AnnBollin@house.mi.gov

State Senators

Lana Theis (R) District 22 (Chelsea, Dexter, Manchester, Hamburg) 517 373 2420 SenLTheis@senate.michigan.gov

Jeff Irwin (D) District 18 (Ann Arbor, Saline, Pittsfield, York) 517 373 2406 senjirwin@senate.michigan.gov

Curtis Hertel Jr. (D) District 23 (Stockbridge) 517 373 1734 senchertel@senate.michigan.gov

