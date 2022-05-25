Dexter Police Report, April 2022

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

During April 2022, Deputies responded to 286 calls for police service, up from 184 last year for a 55% increase. Total calls for the year are 927, up from 665 for the same period last year for a 39% increase.

The increase in calls is traffic related. Officers conducted 172 stops in April, up from 60 last year for a 187% increase. Five citations were issued.

Notable incidents from the police call log include two breaking and entering, one larceny, five traffic crashes, three medical assists, 25 citizen assists, two welfare checks, one mental health, one aggravated stalking, and two frauds.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Dexter:

On April 17th, Deputies were dispatched to the 2200 block of Melbourne Avenue for a Breaking & Entering complaint. The victim reported that several items had been stolen from an unattached garage over the past week. The following day (April 18th) Deputies again responded to the same location for another garage that had been broken into. Deputies determined that although separated, each garage was accessible from the other, allowing the suspect to travel freely throughout all garages. No suspect has been identified at this time.

On April 23rd, Deputies were dispatched to the area of Dexter-Ann Arbor Road & Dan Hoey for a report of a moped that had crashed. The witnesses indicated that the operator had been swerving prior to the crash and was attempting to leave. Deputies arrived and located the moped fleeing on Dan Hoey. Deputies initiated a traffic stop and quickly suspected that the operator was intoxicated. Deputies performed Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and determined that the operator was impaired. The subject was placed under arrest and lodged at the County jail. Blood tests indicated that the subjects BAC was over 2x the legal limit.

On April 29th, Deputies responded to the 3200 block of Broad for a Malicious Destruction of Property (MDOP) complaint. The victim reported that a tire on his vehicle had been slashed. Deputies reviewed video from a nearby business and observed the suspect commit the offense. Employees of the business were able to identify the suspect from the video and provided statements of the night’s events. Deputies have been unable to locate the suspect for an interview and the investigation is ongoing.

The entire police call log can be found at the link below.