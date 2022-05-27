Weekly Road Work May 30 - June 5

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline

Dexter Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 9 - June 10

Dexter Dexter Townhall Rd between Island Lake Rd and N Territorial Rd Intermittent lane closures May 31 - June 10 (delayed start)

Dexter Various locations throughout the township Intermittent lane closure - forestry May 23 - June 3

Lima Dancer Rd between Easton Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd Daytime road closure May 9 - June 10 (extended)

Lodi Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 23 - June 3

Lodi Ann Arbor-Saline Rd between Wagner Rd and Maple Rd Road closure May 25 - TBD

Lyndon Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 9 - June 10

Lyndon Various locations throughout the township Intermittent lane closure - forestry May 23 - June 3

Northfield Rushton Rd between 6 Mile Rd and 8 Mile Rd Intermittent lane closure May 5 - June 10

Northfield 6 Mile Rd between Sutton Rd and Rushton Rd Intermittent lane closure May 5 - June 10

Northfield Sutton Rd between N Territorial Rd and 6 Mile Rd Intermittent lane closure May 5 - June 10

Pittsfield Intersection of Carpenter Rd and Ellsworth Rd Lane closures May 31 - June 1

Pittsfield Crystal Dr between Central Blvd and Washtenaw Ave Lane closure June 2 - 3

Pittsfield Ellsworth Rd between Maple Rd and State Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of May 30 (delayed start)

Pittsfield Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 30 - June 7

Pittsfield Lohr Cir between Lohr Rd and Lohr Rd Daytime road closure Week of May 30

Pittsfield, Lodi Maple Rd between City of Saline and Ann Arbor-Saline Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of May 30 (extended)

Pittsfield, Ypsilanti Munger Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Daytime road closure May 12 - June 3 (extended)

Salem Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N Territorial Rd Shoulder work March 1 - June 3 (extended)

Salem 8 Mile Rd between Tower Rd and Chubb Rd Intermittent lane closure May 2 - June 3

Salem Currie Rd between 7 Mile Rd and 8 Mile Rd Intermittent lane closure May 2 - June 3

Salem, Lyon Intersection of 8 Mile Rd and Currie Rd Intersection closure April 18 - late June

Scio Intersection of Liberty Rd and Zeeb Rd Shoulder work Mid Feb - Mid June

Scio Jackson Rd between Baker Rd and Wagner Rd Rolling operation - storm sewer maintenance May 23 - June 3

Scio Marshall Rd between Parker Rd and Baker Rd Daytime road closure Week of May 30

Scio W Delhi Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Miller Rd Daytime road closure Week of May 30

Sharon Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 23 - June 3

Superior Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 23 - June 17

Superior, Ann Arbor Geddes Rd between Dixboro Rd and county line Daytime road closure Week of May 30

Sylvan Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 9 - June 10

York Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 9 - June 17

York Warner Rd between Begole Rd and Bemis Rd Intermittent lane closure May 31 - June 13

Ypsilanti Harris Rd between Share Ave and Grove Rd Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.

Ypsilanti Andrea Ave between Foley Ave and George Ave Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.

Ypsilanti Foley Ave between Harris Rd and Andrea Ave Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.

Ypsilanti Shirley St between Arthur Ave and Clarita St Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.

Ypsilanti Congress St between Hewitt Rd and Mansfield Ave Daytime road closure Week of May 30