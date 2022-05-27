5-27-2022 9:45am
Weekly Road Work May 30 - June 5
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Dexter
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 9 - June 10
|Dexter
|Dexter Townhall Rd between Island Lake Rd and N Territorial Rd
|Intermittent lane closures
|May 31 - June 10 (delayed start)
|Dexter
|Various locations throughout the township
|Intermittent lane closure - forestry
|May 23 - June 3
|Lima
|Dancer Rd between Easton Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd
|Daytime road closure
|May 9 - June 10 (extended)
|Lodi
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 23 - June 3
|Lodi
|Ann Arbor-Saline Rd between Wagner Rd and Maple Rd
|Road closure
|May 25 - TBD
|Lyndon
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 9 - June 10
|Lyndon
|Various locations throughout the township
|Intermittent lane closure - forestry
|May 23 - June 3
|Northfield
|Rushton Rd between 6 Mile Rd and 8 Mile Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 5 - June 10
|Northfield
|6 Mile Rd between Sutton Rd and Rushton Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 5 - June 10
|Northfield
|Sutton Rd between N Territorial Rd and 6 Mile Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 5 - June 10
|Pittsfield
|Intersection of Carpenter Rd and Ellsworth Rd
|Lane closures
|May 31 - June 1
|Pittsfield
|Crystal Dr between Central Blvd and Washtenaw Ave
|Lane closure
|June 2 - 3
|Pittsfield
|Ellsworth Rd between Maple Rd and State Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of May 30 (delayed start)
|Pittsfield
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 30 - June 7
|Pittsfield
|Lohr Cir between Lohr Rd and Lohr Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of May 30
|Pittsfield, Lodi
|Maple Rd between City of Saline and Ann Arbor-Saline Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of May 30 (extended)
|Pittsfield, Ypsilanti
|Munger Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Daytime road closure
|May 12 - June 3 (extended)
|Salem
|Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N Territorial Rd
|Shoulder work
|March 1 - June 3 (extended)
|Salem
|8 Mile Rd between Tower Rd and Chubb Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 2 - June 3
|Salem
|Currie Rd between 7 Mile Rd and 8 Mile Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 2 - June 3
|Salem, Lyon
|Intersection of 8 Mile Rd and Currie Rd
|Intersection closure
|April 18 - late June
|Scio
|Intersection of Liberty Rd and Zeeb Rd
|Shoulder work
|Mid Feb - Mid June
|Scio
|Jackson Rd between Baker Rd and Wagner Rd
|Rolling operation - storm sewer maintenance
|May 23 - June 3
|Scio
|Marshall Rd between Parker Rd and Baker Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of May 30
|Scio
|W Delhi Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Miller Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of May 30
|Sharon
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 23 - June 3
|Superior
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 23 - June 17
|Superior, Ann Arbor
|Geddes Rd between Dixboro Rd and county line
|Daytime road closure
|Week of May 30
|Sylvan
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 9 - June 10
|York
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 9 - June 17
|York
|Warner Rd between Begole Rd and Bemis Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 31 - June 13
|Ypsilanti
|Harris Rd between Share Ave and Grove Rd
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Andrea Ave between Foley Ave and George Ave
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Foley Ave between Harris Rd and Andrea Ave
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Shirley St between Arthur Ave and Clarita St
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Congress St between Hewitt Rd and Mansfield Ave
|Daytime road closure
|Week of May 30
|Ypsilanti, Superior
|Clark Rd between Prospect Rd and Ridge Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of May 30