Chelsea MI
5-27-2022 9:45am

Weekly Road Work May 30 - June 5

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Dexter Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 9 - June 10
Dexter Dexter Townhall Rd between Island Lake Rd and N Territorial Rd Intermittent lane closures May 31 - June 10 (delayed start)
Dexter Various locations throughout the township Intermittent lane closure - forestry May 23 - June 3
Lima Dancer Rd between Easton Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd Daytime road closure May 9 - June 10 (extended)
Lodi Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 23 - June 3
Lodi Ann Arbor-Saline Rd between Wagner Rd and Maple Rd Road closure May 25 - TBD
Lyndon Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 9 - June 10
Lyndon Various locations throughout the township Intermittent lane closure - forestry May 23 - June 3
Northfield Rushton Rd between 6 Mile Rd and 8 Mile Rd Intermittent lane closure May 5 - June 10
Northfield 6 Mile Rd between Sutton Rd and Rushton Rd Intermittent lane closure May 5 - June 10
Northfield Sutton Rd between N Territorial Rd and 6 Mile Rd Intermittent lane closure May 5 - June 10
Pittsfield Intersection of Carpenter Rd and Ellsworth Rd Lane closures May 31 - June 1
Pittsfield Crystal Dr between Central Blvd and Washtenaw Ave Lane closure June 2 - 3
Pittsfield Ellsworth Rd between Maple Rd and State Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of May 30 (delayed start)
Pittsfield Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 30 - June 7
Pittsfield Lohr Cir between Lohr Rd and Lohr Rd Daytime road closure Week of May 30
Pittsfield, Lodi Maple Rd between City of Saline and Ann Arbor-Saline Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of May 30 (extended)
Pittsfield, Ypsilanti Munger Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Daytime road closure May 12 - June 3 (extended)
Salem Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N Territorial Rd Shoulder work March 1 - June 3 (extended)
Salem 8 Mile Rd between Tower Rd and Chubb Rd Intermittent lane closure May 2 - June 3
Salem Currie Rd between 7 Mile Rd and 8 Mile Rd Intermittent lane closure May 2 - June 3
Salem, Lyon Intersection of 8 Mile Rd and Currie Rd Intersection closure April 18 - late June
Scio Intersection of Liberty Rd and Zeeb Rd Shoulder work Mid Feb - Mid June
Scio Jackson Rd between Baker Rd and Wagner Rd Rolling operation - storm sewer maintenance May 23 - June 3
Scio Marshall Rd between Parker Rd and Baker Rd Daytime road closure Week of May 30
Scio W Delhi Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Miller Rd Daytime road closure Week of May 30
Sharon Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 23 - June 3
Superior Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 23 - June 17
Superior, Ann Arbor Geddes Rd between Dixboro Rd and county line Daytime road closure Week of May 30
Sylvan Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 9 - June 10
York Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 9 - June 17
York Warner Rd between Begole Rd and Bemis Rd Intermittent lane closure May 31 - June 13
Ypsilanti Harris Rd between Share Ave and Grove Rd Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Andrea Ave between Foley Ave and George Ave Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Foley Ave between Harris Rd and Andrea Ave Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Shirley St between Arthur Ave and Clarita St Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Congress St between Hewitt Rd and Mansfield Ave Daytime road closure Week of May 30
Ypsilanti, Superior Clark Rd between Prospect Rd and Ridge Rd Daytime road closure Week of May 30
