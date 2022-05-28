Lyndon Township is thinking about recreation planning

Lyndon Township has begun the process of updating its Recreation Plan.

In follow up to the May 10 township board meeting, board trustee Tim Eder reached out to The Sun Times News to update the community on the meeting and what came out of it.

As far as the recreation plan, Eder said a contract for a consulting firm to assist with the updating process was approved by the township board.

The firm, Carlisle/Wortman Associates (CWA), said in its proposal of services letter that it has worked with the township before and brings with it experience in recreation planning that makes it well-qualified to assist in the development of the plan. The firm also brings with it knowledge in the current Michigan Department of Natural Resources requirements of recreation plan and grant application submittals.

CWA’a proposal said the primary goal of an updated plan will be to provide a clear direction for the Parks and Recreation over the next five years and to articulate a vision for long-term development of recreation in the community.

The proposal states, “The main tasks of the Master Plan include:

An updated community profile,

The formulation of recreation goals and objectives for the community as well as a specific capital improvement schedule including costs, and

Implementation strategies addressing priority and funding.”

The work plan has a list of different things to do, including seeking public input. An online survey will be one way in getting input while the township is also looking to form a committee.

Eder said residents interested in serving on the committee that will oversee the process are encouraged to contact Lyndon Township Supervisor Pam Byrnes with a short letter of interest (supervisor@lyndontownshipmi.gov).

The plan is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.