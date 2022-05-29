Chelsea Girls’ Track and Field Competes at MITCA State Meet

The Chelsea Girls Track & Field Team competed at the MITCA D2 Team State Meet held at Fowlerville High School on Friday, May 27th.

For this meet, each team entered three athletes per individual event and one relay where all participating athletes scored points to compete for a true team state title.

Zeeland East won the meet with 1369 points and Dearborn Divine Child was runner up with 1276.5 points.

Chelsea was 10th out of 14 teams with 898 points.

The Bulldogs had a few key athletes unable to compete at the meet but decided as a team to do their best given the situation and then deal with the rainy conditions as best they could.

The Bulldogs had six top eight placers, 17 personal records (PRs), and one season best.

The top eight finishers in the meet were Leila Wells in the 100m hurdles (2nd place) with a time of 15.96 seconds, Eva Dewaele in long jump (4th place) with a distance of 15’ 1.25”.

Molly Mannor in the 100m hurdles (4th-place) with a time of 16.58 seconds, the 4x100m relay team composed of Mannor, Dewaele, Aleya Smith, and Wells (4th place) with a time of 51.88. Paiton Doyle in the 800m run (6th place) with a time of 2:32.44, and Ava Woodard in the shot put (8th place) with a distance of 33’0.5”

Other highlights were double PRs done by Anna Brant in the shot put (31’1.5”) and discus throw (87’ 1”) and Julia Kause in the 1600m run (5:47.13) and 3200m run (12:22.09). Also, Kaitlin Kubicki dropped 50 seconds off her best 3200m time. Three 100m sprints had PRs, which were Aleya Smith (13.39), Laney Smith (13.67), and Alyson Baize (14.29).

Four athletes competed in events for the first time and did well for the team. They were Leila Wells in the long jump (14’ 2.25”), Brooke Matusik in the 200m dash (30.54), Caitlyn Ash in the 400m dash (67.66), and Natalie DeMea in the 4x800m relay with a split of 2:27.66.

“Given our team health situation going into our final meet, we came away with continued support for each other and doing our best when called upon,” Coach Loren Thorburn said. “We may have not ended at the top of the team standings like last season, but we had a number of individual achievements and many shared experiences to smile about. Track and field is not an easy sport to weather and requires a long, mental toughness approach to find success. In the end, the sport rewards those who stay the course, support each other, and trust the training. Our girls did that.”