Chelsea Soccer Blanks Tecumseh in District Opener

The Chelsea girls’ soccer team opened district play with a strong 3-0 shutout of Tecumseh last week.

The Bulldogs improve to 15-5 overall on the season and advance to the D2 district semifinals where they will face SEC White champion Pinckney at 7:00 Tuesday. The teams tied 1-1 early in the season and the Pirates came out on top 2-1 May 16 to take control of the White standings.

The Bulldogs put pressure on the Indians early with two quality scoring chances and finally broke through when Kyli Milliken drilled home a shot for a 1-0 lead.

The Chelsea lead grew to 2-0 when Sophie Mitchell knocked home a rebound of her own penalty kick for a halftime lead.

The lead grew to 3-0 when Milliken knocked in a Mitchell pass with 28 minutes left in the second half and that is all the Bulldogs would need for the shutout win. Klara Kuebler earned the shutout in net for the Bulldogs.