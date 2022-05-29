Chelsea Softball Routs Adrian in District Opener

The Chelsea softball team opened district play with a 16-0 pasting of Adrian last week. Stats were not available.

The Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly by Bekah Zachrich in the first and never looked back.

Chelsea scored five runs in each of the second, third, and fourth innings to blow the game wide open and cruise to the win.

Andi Evers led the Chelsea offense with three hits and two RBI, while Amelia Robinson had two doubles and an RBI.

Jenna Ouellette had a double and four RBI, and Zoey Monica a hit and two RBI. Maggie Olaveson added a hit and two runs scored and Emilee Underwood a hit and RBI. Underwood took the win in the circle, allowing just one hit and striking out 11 for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs advance to Saturday’s district semifinals against Tecumseh at 10:00 AM at Adrian.

Chelsea is one win from at least a share of the SEC White title after taking down Ann Arbor Pioneer 12-0 Tuesday, May 24.

The Bulldogs sit at 15-1 in the White, with Pinckney a half-game back at 15-2.

The weather has been an issue all spring for the Bulldogs and they have two makeup games scheduled this week. They take on Monroe Wednesday and Huron Thursday. A win over the Trojans on Wednesday will clinch a share of the title and a sweep of the two will clinch the outright title for Chelsea.

The Pioneer game saw Underwood toss a five-inning one-hitter, striking out seven for the win.

Underwood smacked a two-run double, while Zachrich added an RBI-double and Evers a run-scoring single for a 5-0 lead in the first for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs would add two more runs in the second and Ouellette and Zachrich had RBI-singles in the third to help Chelsea add to its lead with five more runs to make the final 12-0.

Zachrich had two hits and two RBI, while Megan McCalla had two hits and an RBI to lead the Chelsea offense. Ouellette, Evers, and Underwood each had a hit and two RBI.

Chelsea improves to 29-3 overall on the season.