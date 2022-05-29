Late Rally Ends Chelsea Baseball Season

The Chelsea baseball team saw its season come to an end in the D2 district opener Friday, May 27 as Tecumseh rallied for four runs in the sixth and seventh innings to pull out a 4-3 win over the Bulldogs.

Chelsea went on top 1-0 in the second when Trent Hill tripled and scored on a single by Luke Anstead.

Gabe Anstead singled with one out in the third and Hunter Sciackitano followed with another to put runners on first and third. An Indians error plated a run and Hill singled to drive in Sciackitano to make it 3-0.

The Bulldogs loaded the bases in the fourth but could not score and it would stay 3-0 until the sixth. Tecumseh put the first three runners on to score a run and a sac-fly made it 3-2. After a strikeout, a two-out single for Tecumseh tied the game at 3-3 heading to the seventh.

With one out in the bottom of the seventh, Tecumseh got back-to-back singles to put runners on second and third. The Bulldogs intentionally walked a batter to load the bases to try to get a force out or double play to get out of the threat, but the Indians got a walk-off single to end the game.

Hill finished with two hits and an RBI, while Sciackitano had two hits, Luke Anstead finished with a hit and RBI, Dominic Searl, Lucas Dawson, Lucas Dunn, and Gabe Anstead one hit each. Hunter Shaw struck out 12 in six innings of work for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea picked up a pair of non-league wins earlier in the week.

They opened with an 11-1 win over Perry.

Lucas Kilgore led the Chelsea offense with two hits and three RBI, while Robbie Tyson had two hits and a run scored. Gabe Anstead and Dunn added a hit and two RBI each.

Gabe Anstead tossed a complete-game two-hitter, striking out nine.

Chelsea then took down Mason 6-3 Wednesday, May 25.

Searl and Sciackitano each and two hits and an RBI to lead the Bulldogs offense. Hunter Westcott, Hill, and Kilgore had a hit and RBI each, while Jake Lee and Gabe Anstead had one hit each. Luke Anstead earned the win on the mound, striking out two and allowing three hits.

Chelsea finishes the season with a 16-8 overall record.