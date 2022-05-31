MI State Legislators’ Vote Report 05-27-22

From MichiganVotes.org

How your Representatives and Senators in Lansing recently voted. Contact information is included at the end.

MichiganVotes Weekly Report: May 27, 2022

Senate Bill 1029: Suspend gas tax this summer Passed 30 to 7 in the Senate on May 26, 2022

To suspend collection of the state’s 27.2 cent-per-gallon "motor fuel tax" on gasoline and diesel fuel sales from June 15 to Sept. 15, 2022. The Senate Fiscal Agency reports this would reduce the amount available for future road and bridge repairs by around $360 million.

Yes: Theis (R)

No: Hertel (D), Irwin (D)

Senate Bill 972: Suspend sales tax on gas and diesel Passed 36 to 1 in the Senate on May 26, 2022

To suspend collection of the state’s 6% sales tax on purchases of gasoline and diesel fuel from June 15 to Sept. 15, 2022. The Senate Fiscal Agency reports that suspending sales and use taxes on fuel would reduce state and school revenue around $680 million in the current fiscal year.

Yes: Hertel (D), Theis (R)

No: Irwin (D)

House Bill 5291: Authorize port subsidies to private and public developers Passed 37 to 0 in the Senate on May 26, 2022

To authorize state grants of up to $2.5 million each to developers and owners of shipping ports and related facilities. The bill creates a new state agency to manage the subsidies, and to pursue more projects eligible for them.

Yes: Hertel (D), Irwin (D), Theis (R)

House Bill 4527: Authorize carnival ride safety violation fines Passed 37 to 0 in the Senate on May 26, 2022

To authorize civil fines of $2,500 per day for carnival ride safety violations. The bill would also revise procedures on permit revocations, appeals, reporting and disclosure mandates and more.

Yes: Hertel (D), Irwin (D), Theis (R)

House Bill 5190: Revise state high school graduation requirements Passed 35 to 2 in the Senate on May 26, 2022

To revise state high school graduation requirements by adding a new one, that schools offer and students take a one-semester “personal finance” course, which would also substitute for a portion of the math credits that are currently required. The Michigan Department of Education would be required to develop the personal finance course.

Yes: Hertel (D), Irwin (D), Theis (R)

House Bill 6070: Authorize adoption-related business tax credits Passed 95 to 12 in the House on May 24, 2022

To authorize adoption leave business tax credits for employers, which would be equal to half the annual wages of the employee for up to 12 weeks of adoption leave, up to a maximum of $4,000.

Yes: Brabec (D), Bollin (R), Hope (D), Lasinski (D), Rahbi (D)

About: Michigan Votes is a free public service of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit research and educational institution. Its purpose is to inform citizens, community leaders, business people, media, and public officials about legislation that affects their families, schools, jobs and communities. The site empowers citizens to take a more active part in the democratic process, and hold their elected representatives accountable.

State Representatives

Donna Lasinski (D) District 52 (Dexter, Chelsea, Saline, Scio, Manchester) 517 373 0828 donnalasinski@house.mi.gov

Yousef Rabhi (D) District 53 (Ann Arbor) 517 373 2577 yousefrabhi@house.mi.gov

Felicia Brabec (D) District 55 (Pittsfield, York, Barton Hills) 517 373 1792 FeliciaBrabec@house.mi.gov

Kara Hope (D) District 67 (Stockbridge) 517 373 0587 KaraHope@house.mi.gov

Ann Bollin (R) District 42 (Pinckney, Hamburg) 517 373 1784 AnnBollin@house.mi.gov

State Senators

Lana Theis (R) District 22 (Chelsea, Dexter, Manchester, Hamburg) 517 373 2420 SenLTheis@senate.michigan.gov

Jeff Irwin (D) District 18 (Ann Arbor, Saline, Pittsfield, York) 517 373 2406 senjirwin@senate.michigan.gov

Curtis Hertel Jr. (D) District 23 (Stockbridge) 517 373 1734 senchertel@senate.michigan.gov

Photo: Flickr, Michigan Municipal League,