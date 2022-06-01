A new trail connection plan in Lyndon Township

Some changes are expected to come to Park Lyndon.

A project called the “Park Lyndon DNR Trail Connection” is planned for the park that is located off of North Territorial Road in Lyndon Township.

The park is part of the Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation system, and it has a north and south area.

A presentation about the project was given to the Lyndon Township Board at its May 10 meeting. The township board heard from representatives of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation.

The Sun Times News first heard of the plan through the meeting wrap-up notes put together by township board member Tim Eder, who wrote they heard about a plan to open new sections of existing trails on state land and in Park Lyndon to mountain biking.

The presentation given at the meeting said a proposal was submitted to the DNR in October 2020 by the Potawatomi Mountain Biking Association (PBMA) with the goal of connecting the Potawatomi Trail (Poto) and DTE Energy Trail with a mountain bike route.

These two groups have been leading the project and process to identify the route, challenges and solutions.

According to the presentation, the original proposal was to open 6.5 miles of the Waterloo-Pinckney Trail (WPT), which was historically only open to foot traffic.

The WPT traverses Park Lyndon (North and South).

According to the presentation, the Poto Trail (18 miles) has been open to mountain bike traffic for more than 30 years, and currently overlaps about 6 miles of the WPT, while the DTE Trail (22 Miles) opened in 2015 and is bike optimized, but shared use with foot traffic.

The proposed connector route would begin at the Poto and WPT intersection, and then take the WPT southwest to Embury Road and then diverge from WPT and take Embury Road south to N. Territorial Road at Park Lyndon.

From there, it would traverse the eastern portion of Park Lyndon South and rejoin the WPT. With a minor reroute on DNR property, that trail would then connect to the Border-to-Border (B2B) trail at the M-52 tunnel, and then from there traverse the B2B trail on to the DTE Trail.

The presentation said the proposed changes to Park Lyndon would include 200-300 feet of new single-track trail to connect to Embury Road, crossing and safety signs at N. Territorial as well as revisions to Park Lyndon signs, such as updating the trail map, rules and wayfinding.

“No bike” signs would be posted at key locations.

It’s expected there will also be work with the PMBA and DMR monitoring use while also promoting trail etiquette and stewardship.

In Eder’s notes, he said the “Township expressed interest in learning about the plan after hearing concerns from residents. Several citizens were at the meeting to express their disapproval of the plan because of anticipated conflicts between bikers and other users of the trails and impacts on the trails and habitat. Some Township officials expressed their displeasure that the agencies hadn’t consulted with the Township before approving the plan, which will affect a road and trails used by residents of the Township.”

In follow up with STN, Eder did note that Lyndon has been very supportive of the B2B Trail and the DTE Mountain Biking trail. The B2B has a trailhead right next door to township hall.

The township isn’t sure when the state and county plans to open the new sections of trails, but presumably it is sometime this year.