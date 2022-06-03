“Chelsea Through the Decade - 1970s” Opens at Chelsea Museum

By Doug Marrin with Shawn Personke

A groovy new exhibit of the 1970s has opened at the Chelsea Area Historical Museum. The show is the first installment of the Museum’s celebration of decades from the 1950s through the 1990s.

Earlier this year, the Chelsea Area Historical Society put out the call for treasures from the time of Vietnam, Watergate, gas shortages, and Saturday Night Fever. Contributors soon supplied museum organizers to the max with 70s paraphernalia.

Chelsea Area Historical Museum's new exhibit, Chelsea Through the Decade - 1970s" opens in June. The collection was collected through donations from Chelsea area residents. Photo courtesy of CAHM.

“It seems like everyone had something to donate or loan,” said Janet Ogle-Mater, CAHS secretary and volunteer coordinator. “People hung on to an amazing variety of things and we’re excited to showcase these for the community.”

“From fondue pots to 8-tracks, and macrame to leisure suits, the collection really shows the arc of the 1970s,” said Ogle-Mater.

She explains how amazing it was to see the items from different contributors fit together.

“We’d received a cool leather trench coat from one donor. And then a classic ’70s pantsuit arrived,” Ogle-Mater said. “Once Glenna Jo Christen, our exhibit co-curator, found a pair of platform shoes in shades of burnt orange, we knew we had the perfect ensemble.”

“I think folks who lived through the 1970s will get a kick out of it,” she adds.

Flipboards take you through the highlights of each year. Photo courtesy of CAHM.

So, as you have a chance, boogie on down to the Historical Museum at 128 Jackson St. (across from the historical train depot). No platform shoes needed.

Hours are Thursdays 6:30-8:30 pm during Sounds & Sights and 12:00-3:00 pm on Saturdays. The museum notes that it hopes to get a few more folks to help host the exhibit during open hours. If interested, contact the museum. Wear your leisure suit or disco dress if you want to.

“Chelsea Through the Decade — 1970s” opens Thursday, June 9, and will run through mid-2023.

The mission of the Chelsea Area Historical Society is to gather and preserve Chelsea area history, educate the public, and promote the restoration and preservation of historic buildings and sites for future generations. The museum is located in the 1853 Boyd House, at 128 Jackson St., across from the Chelsea Depot. For more information, visit www.chelseahistory.org or call 734.476.2010.